Daddy Freeze blasts Pastor Adeboye, Apostle Suleman over tithe

Daddy Freeze continues his anti-tithing protest against Pastor Adeboye and Apostle Johnson Suleman .

On May 7, 2018, the controversial personality uploaded a reaction Youtube video titled: ‘Addressing Adeboye, Oritsejafor And Suleman On their new Submissions on the Subject of Tithing.’

He uploaded another today, this time addressing just the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) and founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide.

Daddy Freeze reacts to Pastor Adeboye and Apostle Suleman’s tithing statements

In the video above, Freeze plays a recording of the RCCG G.O talking of the protest against tithing, why people should ignore them, and pay their tithe instead.

He says, “There is no noise anywhere else in the world saying you shouldn't pay your tithes…The truth of the matter is that your people are afraid of you. They have discovered that you are very influential and they have discovered that if they don’t do something to stop you, you will take over the nation…”

Next, he plays another video, this time of the founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide discussing people who criticise pastors .

In his words, “If you watch around the world now, you will discover that there are certain people In Europe, America, Asia, Nigeria who suddenly developed as a calling to abuse pastors. It is the cheapest calling.”

Freeze makes an observation. According to him, “One pastor is saying there is no noise anywhere in the world. Another pastor is saying that in America, in Asia, in Europe, there are some people who are attacking pastors.

Moving on to tithing, the OAP criticises Pastor Adeboye’s argument for paying tithe. The preacher had earlier used Mathew 23:23 to defend the need to tithe.

Referring to the Bible verse, the religious activist says, “If you read Matthew 23:23 properly, there is a when, there is a how, there is a who, there is a why. Matthew 23:23 was when - the old covenant, it is not applicable to us. To who - it was talking to the scribes and Pharisees, teachers of the religious law.

“What religion-Judaism, it does not apply to us. How- the Bible says they pay their tithe of mint and their herbs from herb gardens. Y’all don't pay tithe from your herb garden cos y'all don't have herb gardens. You pay from your salaries, which is also not applicable to us.”

Watch the video above to see the rest.

Fast Facts on Daddy Freeze

The OAP has been on a campaign against tithing since in 2016 when he criticised Bishop David Oyedepo of the Living Faith Church Worldwide for saying that tithing qualifies a believer for God’s blessing.

This campaign led to the creation of #free the sheeple movement, aimed at freeing people from the clutches of religion and lately, the Free Nation in Christ Online Church . It also sparked an ongoing debate on tithing .

The official logo for his online church was unveiled on March 11, 2018.