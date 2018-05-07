Daddy Freeze attacks Pastor Adeboye, Ayo Oritsejafor on tithe

news

Daddy Freeze tackles Pastor Adeboye, Ayo Oritsejafor & Apostle Suleman’s latest tithing statements.

The Cool FM OAP and leader of the free the sheeple movement reacts to recent teachings from the popular clerics in a newly uploaded Youtube video, seen above.

Daddy Freeze tackles Pastor Ayo Oritsejafor

He starts by responding to the founder of Word of Life Bible Church and former National President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

In a recent devotional for Tuesday, May 1, 2016, Pastor Oritsejafor talks about the importance of paying tithes, adding that the penalty is death .

An excerpt reads, “Now, just to make sure that there is no ambiguity and confusion as to what the thing is, God made it simple. The tithe is ten percent of anything God gives you as increase to what you already have or as addition to what you already have. In Adam’s case, not eating the tree of knowledge was his tithe. And if he dared to eat it, he would die.”

Freeze responds by first discussing how God blesses man. Referring to Mathew 10:5–14, he notes that that verse 9 says “Freely you have received; freely give.”

Using this verse, he explains that “the blessings of Christianity are free.” He continues, “The blessings of Christianity are healing, casting out demons, destroying strongholds. Jesus told his disciples that we have given it to you freely. I gave it to you freely. You didn't pay tithe to get it from me.”

Freeze goes on to add,“What is God’s supernatural provision? Is it money? That's not God’s supernatural provision. Money is from the devil not from God.”

Daddy Freeze tackles Pastor Enoch Adeboye

He moves on to the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

In a clip, uploaded on Instagram by Freeze, the popular cleric is seen saying, “The truth of the matter is that your people are afraid of you. They have discovered that you are very influential and they have discovered that if they don't do something to stop you, you will take over the nation…”

Freeze reacts, “He is defining madness as a Christian teacher not according to the teachings of Christ but according to the elders. Our elders what did they worship, our elders that were defining mad people what were they worshiping, Ifa…

“You see it is bad enough that they go to define doctrines or establish doctrines in David, it is bad enough that they go to Jacob to establish Christian doctrines. What is worse is that you are establishing a Christian doctrine in the elders…"

He also spent some time dissecting Matthew 23:23, which was used by Pastor Adeboye to defend the need to pay tithe.

Daddy Freeze tackles Apostle Suleman

Prior to this video, the religious activist had uploaded a video of the founder and President of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide talking about people who criticise pastors.

Freeze spent the concluding part of his Youtube video responding to the cleric.

Watch the full video above.