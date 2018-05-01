Daddy Freeze asks if Christian women can wear trousers

news

“Can Christian women wear trousers?” — Daddy Freeze asks.

The controversial OAP and leader of the free the sheeple movement answers this question in his latest Youtube video uploaded on April 30, 2018.

First, he refers to Deuteronomy 22:5, which says, “A woman must not wear men’s clothing, nor a man wears women’s clothing, for the Lord your God detests anyone who does this.”

According to him, “This is what Redeemed and Co. are using to send people back home. If you wear jeans or trousers to church then you become a sinner.”

Freeze answers the trouser question with Leviticus 19:19, which reads, “You are to keep My statutes. You shall not breed together two kinds of your cattle; you shall not sow your field with two kinds of seed, nor wear a garment upon you of two kinds of material mixed together.”

Using this verse, he explains that the mentality that Christian women can not wear trousers is hypocritical since everyone wears clothes with mixed materials.

In his words, “Your pastor that is standing on that pulpit is wearing a cloth woven out of two materials and is telling you not to do the same. Is that not hypocritical?”

Is all of the Bible inspired by God?

This Youtube video is divided into two as a better part is spent discussing the Bible and if it is completely inspired by God.

Freeze says, he “leans towards yes,” before adding that the current Bible is incomplete. “There are so many books missing,” he notes.

Watch the video above to see the rest of his answer.