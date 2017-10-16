Christopher Kolade :  Worship God with your lifestyle, not just songs

Home > Communities > Religion >

Former Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Dr Christopher Kolade, says Christians have a duty to worship God not only with songs, but much more with their lifestyles.

He spoke at a musical programme, “Festival of Songs“, organised by the choir of Igbobi College, Yaba, Lagos, on Sunday.

Kolade, who was a special guest of honour at the event, said God inhabits the praises of His people, but is also interested in the kind of lives they live.

“The way we live is the best way to worship Him,’’ he said, noting that when this is done, beautiful things follow.

Kolade said the most generous assessment of the state of things in the country was a mixed story, with lots of good things and lots of not too good things happening.

Referring to the parable of the wheat and the tares in the Bible, Kolade said that God wants the good seed in the country to influence the bad positively.

He commended the school choir for organising the programme and told the audience how he missed attending Igbobi College for his secondary education.

According to Kolade, he was offered admission to Government College, Ibadan and Igbobi College 72 years ago, but ended up at Government College where he was offered scholarship and the fee was lower.

Earlier, the school principal, Mr Femi Fasina, said the choice of Kolade as special guest was because he signified nobility and integrity, which were the core values of the college.

Fasina said that though the former envoy had occupied many prominent offices, he still had an unblemished record and urged the students to emulate him and his standard of living.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the programme, attended by students from several schools in the state, featured renditions by students and staff of the college.

