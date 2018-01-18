Catholic church gets 4M followers after social media face lift

news

The Vatican has gained more followers after a recent facelift across its social media platforms.

On December 16, 2017, the Roman Catholic church launched its new Vatican news (www.vaticannews.va) website.

According to La Croix, this new website is multilingual, multimedia and offers access to all Holy See media outlets.

World Religion News reports that this move got the church over four million followers on Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter.

This change is due to the efforts of the first chief of the Secretariat for Communications, Msgr. Dario Vigano, an Italian priest and twenty IT specialists.

What does this social media reform mean for the Catholic church?

This rebranding comes with a new design and logo for the Vatican News website . It is a white Vatican logo on a red background.

Now, visitors will get graphics, audio, video, and text streamed in multiple languages.

People can also get Pope Francis’ short daily homilies that usually last for10 minutes.

This is all part of a communications reform started in 2014 by the current Pontiff.