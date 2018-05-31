Can we just sit down and examine how far we've gone?

news

Subhanallah! It's half of Ramadan already, meaning we have just 15 days or less to enjoy the mercy and forgiveness of the most merciful in the holy month.

It is about time we looked back at what we have spiritually achieved in the last 15 days to see how well we have performed.

As stated in the Holy Qur'an, Ramadan is meant to make us pious and righteous because the paradise we seek is not for unrepentant sinners but the guided Muslims who remain steadfast on the path of Allah even after Ramadan.

Since that is the case, can we just sit down and evaluate how far we have gone?

How far has Ramadan taken us into the journey of becoming righteous and how much have we sacrificed to become better Muslims in the holy month?

It is very baffling to see how some Muslims observe Ramadan with so much triviality as they prefer to fast for one month and like to be seen keeping Allah's commandments on fasting, but ignore the five times daily prayers.

How many young Muslims have been listening to music instead of listening to the Holy Qur'an? How many of us have finished reading four or five novels in the last fifteen days and have not finished the second chapter of the Holy Qur'an?

How many of us ignored the taraweeh prayers because of Ronaldo and Sallah on the night of Champions League final? Have you even tried to attend any lecture since Ramadan started?

Yes, we know you have spent so much to help people break their fasts with dates and oranges and we always see you around the mosque every time in Ramadan. Are you sure you are not trying to crave people's admirations?

If that is the case my brother, I am afraid, that is what the prophet called hidden idolatary. It is worse than the coming of the Dajjal (the anti-Christ). It is no exaggeration.

How many people have you encouraged to do good and how many have you stopped from transgressing in this sacred month?

Let us compare the time we spent gossiping, backbiting and engaging in vain talks with the time we spent remembering Allah. One would surely be more than the other.

These questions should throw us into a very deep introspective session if we truly wish to attain Ramadan goals.

Ramadan is meant to refine and renew us but some people have refused to shed the old skin because sinning is a way of life and it seems difficult for us to live without one sinful acts or the other.

Hey! Ramadan has not ended yet, why don't you weigh your daily sins against your moral and spiritual conducts and see which of them tilts the scales in favour of your soul?

With all the lectures and sermons we have heard, we need no one to tell us that fasting and transgression or immoral acts don't mix. They are antithetical and Allah has clearly stated this in the Qur'an that He does not guide transgressors.

Ramadan is a month of mercy but how would a man who takes delight in exceeding the limits of his Lord gain His mercy?

Many of us fast and still engage in haram activities not minding the consequence of our actions. Let us remind ourselves that doing that is the best way to make Allah ignore or reject us no matter how hard we pray.

Abu Hurayrah narrates that Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said:

“Allah the Almighty is good and accepts only that which is good. And verily Allah has commanded the believers to do that which He has commanded the Messengers. So the Almighty has said: "O (you) Messengers! Eat of the tayyibat (good things), and perform righteous deeds" [23:51] and the Almighty has said: "O you who believe! Eat of the lawful things that We have provided you" [2:172]. Then he (peace be upon him) mentioned a man who, having journeyed far, is dishevelled and dusty, and who spreads out his hands to the sky saying, "O Lord! O Lord!" while his food is haram, his drink is haram, his clothing is haram, and he has been nourished with haram, so how can [his supplication] be answered?"

This is what disobedience to Allah does to us if we make it a way of life. It makes man a wandering, lone wolf that travels aimlessly with no sense of direction in life.

Let us check ourselves and correct our errors in the remaining days of Ramadan.

In the next six days, I'tikaf would have started so, let's take advantage of the last 10 days to earn rewards that will beautify our lives for 1000 months.

May Allah pardon our shortcomings, forgive us and grant us all the rewards of our good deeds in this month of Ramadan. Assalaamu allaykum.