Home > Communities > Religion >

British primary school bans girls from wearing hijabs

Hijab Ban British primary school bans girls from using Islamic female covering

Students, below the age of eight, have been stopped from wearing hijabs and fasting during Ramadan.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
British primary school bans girls from wearing hijabs play

Female pupils under eight have been banned from wearing hijabs in a British primary school

(aboutislam)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Female students of a primary school in Britain have been banned from wearing hijabs.

Daily Mail reports that this new rule by St Stephen’s primary school affects only girls under eight.

The school has also stopped these young pupils from fasting during the school day when they have to take their exams during Ramadan.

St Stephen's primary school in Newham, east London, bans girls under eight from wearing hijabs and young pupils from fasting play

St Stephen's primary school in Newham, east London, bans girls under eight from wearing hijabs and young pupils from fasting

(dailypost)

 

The chairman of governors at St Stephen’s, Arif Qawi said: “We did not ban fasting altogether but we encouraged them [children] to fast in holidays, at weekends and not on the school campus.

“It is unfair to teachers and very unfair to governors. We are unpaid. Why should we get the backlash?

“Here we are responsible for their health and safety if they pass out on campus. It is not fair to us.”

He also said that he had spoken with Muslim clerics who recommended that boys should fast from puberty.

The chairman added that most of the parents were happy with the school’s stance on fasting.

Hijab ban protest: Chairman says not all parents are happy play

Hijab ban protest: Chairman says not all parents are happy

(saharareporters)

 

Qawi called on the government to follow suit and to the Department for Education to ‘step up and take it out of our hands’.

ALSO READ: This 16-year-old Muslim girl made Apple's first ever Hijab emoji happen

Reactions to Hijab Ban

This ban has got major support from the headmistress of St Stephen’s, Neena Lall.

She says she is backing this change because it will help pupils feel more integrated into the school.

Headmistress of St Stephen's, Neena Lall is happy with the ban play

Headmistress of St Stephen's, Neena Lall is happy with the ban

(dailypost)

 

Amina Lone of the Social Action and Research Foundation has started a campaign.

She is trying to ensure that young Muslim girls do not to have to wear the hijab in primary schools.

The Department of Education has also weighed in saying: “It is a matter for individual schools to decide how to accommodate children observing Ramadan, and to set uniform policies. We issue clear guidance on uniform and to help schools understand their legal duties under the Equality Act.”

Meanwhile, a survey has shown that the hijab is listed as part of the uniform for children aged four to eleven in at least 20% of Britain schools.

This survey was carried out in 800 primary schools.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Bishop Oyedepo Forbes crowns Living Faith founder as richest pastor in...bullet
2 First Fruit American pastors weigh in on controversial offeringbullet
3 What to Read 7 important Bible verses you need to memorize in 2018bullet

Related Articles

Burqa Ban Switzerland may be the next European country to vote against Muslim covering
FOMWAN Muslim women's association warns on hijab ban amidst rise in insecurity
Sultan of Sokoto 'FG can’t ban Hijab,' religious leader says
Discrimination Hijab-wearing Muslim women lament unfair treatment
Interfaith Harmony Muslims donate bibles, praying mats to churches in Kaduna
Feature 5 truths about the hijab that need to be told
Islamophobia Viral photo shows how much hate is directed at Muslims
World Hijab Day Muslim women praise Buhari, Ambode
Emmanuel Macron Why French Muslims are happy with newly inaugurated president
Hijab How Islamic female covering is becoming more mainstream

Religion

‘Pay your 10%, stop worrying about how it used’ — Pastor says
Tithing ‘Pay your 10% and stop worrying about how it used’ — Pastor tells Nigerian Christians
Benue Killings: What Oyedepo, Adeboye say about crisis
Benue Killings What Oyedepo, Adeboye say about crisis
What we want to see in our Nigerian churches & pastors in 2018
Pulse Opinion 4 things we want to see in Nigerian churches in 2018
50 countries where your faith in God could kill you
Religious Persecution 50 countries where your faith in God could kill you