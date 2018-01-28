Home > Communities > Religion >

Catholic bishops reject Pope Francis' plan to change Lord's Prayer

Pope Francis Catholic bishops refuse to accept Pontiff’s desire to change Lord’s Prayer

Some Catholic bishops are not okay with Pope Francis’ suggestion to have the Lord’s Prayer changed.

Bishops reject Pope Francis' plan to change Lord's Prayer

Bishops reject Pope Francis’ call to change Lord’s Prayer

Pope Francis’ desire to change Lord’s Prayer has been rejected by some Catholic bishops.

In 2017, the Pontiff announced the need for a change to be made to this well-known prayer.

Now, Christian Today reports that this suggestion has been rejected by Catholic bishops in Germany.

Despite the Pope’s insistence that the current translation goes against what the Bible teaches, the German Bishops’ Conference stated that they had come to a different conclusion after a debate.

They said they were strong “philosophical, exegetical, liturgical and, not least, ecumenical” reasons not to change the famous prayer.

The Bishops said that the line speaks of “the trust to be carried and redeemed by almighty God.”

Crux reported that they also added that sticking to the traditional translation helps to maintain solidarity in Catholic churches and other denominations.

The Lord’s Prayer

Pope Francis announced his desire to change the famous prayer in December 2017.

Speaking with TV2000, he said: “It is not a good translation because it speaks of a God who induces temptation…I am the one who falls. It’s not him pushing me into the temptation to then see how I have fallen."

“A father doesn’t do that, a father helps you to get up immediately. It’s Satan who leads us into temptation, that’s his department.”

This is why the Pope says he prefers the version adopted by the French.

