Bishop Oyedepo says Buhari's government has failed

news

The founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo has described President Buhari’s government as a failure.

The outspoken clergy man also chided the Federal Government for doing nothing about to solve the issue of the herdsmen killings, Daily Post reports.

Oyedepo said this during the service today, Sunday, April 22, 2018.

He said, “Can I tell you my anger against this government? No feeling for human lives. You can’t be destroying the work of my father and I will be happy with you. You know what God said? I am angry with the wicked everyday.

“Talk is cheap! You see where change brought us today since 2015? The changest change!

“1 naira will be one dollar. Fuel will be sold at 45 naira. Any responsible government will bring power in 3 months.

“If you bring the scoresheet out, it’s 0%. Do you want change? Work it out ! You better wake up so you don’t suffer the Nigerian kind of change. Theoretical change.

“3 refineries working! (They must be) located in space. Defending killers! God’s judgement will hit!

ALSO READ: Northern youth group condemns Buhari's comments

“If you are happy with what God is angry with, you are ungodly.

“Those who have made others childless, wifeless, husbandless, so shall they become! Do you pray for Armed Robbers? Evil shall not prevail in Nigeria!”

President Buhari recently angered Nigerians when he described Nigerian youths as lazy.

The President made the statement at the Commonwealth Business Forum in Westminster on Wednesday, April 18, 2018.