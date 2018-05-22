Billy Graham uses his will to preach his last powerful sermon

news

Billy Graham proves that death is no barrier by using his will to preach his last powerful sermon.

The 16-page document of the popular American evangelist, who died at age 99 in February, has been filed publicly.

In it, Graham notes, "When you read this I will be safely with Jesus in Paradise." Then, he does what he was best known for, evangelizing.

"I urge all who shall read this document to read and study the Scriptures daily and to trust only in the Lord Jesus Christ for salvation," he writes.

To his family, he says, "I ask my children and grandchildren to maintain and defend at all hazards at any cost of personal sacrifice the blessed doctrine of complete Atonement for sin through the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ once offered, and through that alone. I urge all of you to walk with the Lord in a life of separation from the world and to keep eternal values in view."

Graham's will goes on to discuss material things saying, "We have tried to use our material blessings for the glory of God. Yet I must confess that we were always faced with a certain dilemma as to how high a standard of living to maintain as servants of the Lord. We feel that we have maintained a proper balance over the years.

"Whether I have handled things properly or not, we will have to await the judgment at the Judgement Seat of Christ when all things will be revealed. I have done my best before the Lord and I have confidence in all of you that you will consider that you are only trustees of what I have left."

He closes this part with an instruction for ten percent of what is left in his estate to "go the Lord's work."

Church Leaders reports that he also takes some time to talk about his wife, Ruth.

"Because of Christ, your mother and I enjoyed a wonderful, thrilling, and joyous life together. I want to thank her for her years of devotion, love, faithfulness, and sacrifice. Of all the people I have ever known, she was the greatest Christian," he declares.

More on Billy Graham

The popular evangelist passed away peacefully on February 21, 2018.

According to Mark DeMoss, a spokesman for the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, "It was described by nurse and doctor as a very peaceful passing. He was not in any pain, and he wouldn't have suffered any."

His personal physician, Lucian Rice of Asheville adds that "he just wore out," after suffering from vision, hearing loss, Parkinson's-like symptoms diagnosed nearly 20 years ago.

He was mourned by everyone including US presidents from Jimmy Carter to Donald Trump. His burial on March 2, drew huge crowds from all over.

Graham's death resulted in a confession from Benny Hinn, who admitted to going too far with prosperity gospel.

He is survived by his former spouse, Ruth Graham, children named Franklin Graham, Anne Graham Lotz, Gigi Graham, Ned Graham, Ruth Graham, and lots of grandchildren.