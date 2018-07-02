Biblical Tips: 3 financial lessons to learn from King Solomon

news

King Solomon is called the richest and wisest man ever by the Bible (1 Kings 4:31).

This has been supported by a popular news and information site called Constative. According to the site, he is one of the richest men of all time with a Net Worth of over $2 TRILLION.

This makes him overqualified to offer financial tips. Here are three important financial lessons every Christian can learn from King Solomon, who is said to be author of the Book of Ecclesiastes.

Ecclesiastes 10:10 -

"If the axe is dull and he does not sharpen its edge, then he must exert more strength…"

This is a great advice to rest you are dull in order to overexert yourself. This helps you to work smarter not necessarily harder in order to make more money.

Ecclesiastes 11:2 -

"Divide your portion to seven, or even to eight, for you do not know what misfortune may occur on the earth."

This is perfect for anyone who wants to save or invest. Take your income and divide it into different accounts so you are never stranded.

Ecclesiastes 11:4 -

"He who watches the wind will not sow and he who looks at the clouds will not reap."

This Bible verse is a reminder to stop waiting for the right/perfect time to look for a job, start a side hustle , or whatever you want to do to make more money. Stop watching the wind and looking at the cloud, just start now.

All of these is incomplete and useless without this verse - Ecclesiastes 5:10, which says, "Whoever loves money never has enough; whoever loves wealth is never satisfied with their income..."