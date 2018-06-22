Bible Study: 5 helpful tips on how to go deeper with God

Pulse.ng logo
Get to know God better by taking advantage of these tips.

Here are five helpful tips for studying the Bible in order to go deeper with God.

They are:

Make room for God

There is a beautiful song below by gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds called 'Make Room.' Like the name implies, it is all about making room for God. This is something we all need to do. In fact, it is the first step to take.

If you are really serious about going deeper with God, then you need to start by making room for Him. Make time to spend with Him then create a spot, a quiet place without distractions, where you can focus on Him and only Him.

Have a plan

After making room for Him, the next thing to do is make a Bible study plan. Pick a chapter, book or take advantage of apps like You Version. Make a plan, but remain flexible. Be sensitive so you know when God wants you to study a particular portion of the Bible.

Make a plan to memorize the Bible too. You can start small by meditating on verses before gradually moving to Chapters.

God's words contain immense wisdom play

God's words contain immense wisdom

(gotquestions)

3 great ways to improve how you read the scriptures

Apply the word

Don't just be a hearer, or a reader, in this case, be a doer too. Be intentional about obeying God's instructions. Faced with tough decisions, turn to biblical principles for guidance. Be a fertile soil so that God's words can transform you from the inside out.

Pray

Bible study is incomplete without prayer. Pray for the Holy Spirit to teach you and open your eyes of understanding as you start, then pray afterwards for God's words to stay with you.

You can also try praying the prayers of the Bible like the Lord's Prayer and the one in Ephesians 3:14–19, which is a Prayer for Spiritual Strength.

Don't forget to call on God during your Bible study

 

Listen

So many Christians are guilty of having one-way relations with God. We tell Him all our concerns then leave before giving Him the chance to respond.

The whole point of this is to sustain a beautiful, deep relationship with our maker and it simply can not be achieved if we don't listen. Practice being still and listening for what God has to tell you. He is always speaking, sadly very few are paying attention.

