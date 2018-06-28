Bible Study: 3 ways to successfully finish reading scriptures

news

Most Christians want to finish the Bible. They start but for some reason find themselves unable to finish. They try again and the same thing happens. If this is you, here is how you can finally finish studying the scriptures:

Start small

First, remove the pressure to finish the Bible at a certain, then start studying small parts. Take your time to really meditate and digest the Word of God. The focus here is not when you finish, it is that you finish with a great understanding of the scriptures. So, take as long as you want, just make sure you are reading small chunks every day. The more you study without the pressure to finish at some point, the higher your chances of actually finishing the entire Bible.

Set big targets

Another strategy is to set big goals for yourself. You can read 10 chapters in the morning, another 10 in the afternoon and the last 10 in the evening. Doing this will increase your chances of finishing the Bible in no time.

Use a devotional

A devotional is a great, easy way for people to achieve their goals of reading the Bible. Take advantage of apps like You version that give you reminders, and other things that help you stick to whatever plan you choose.