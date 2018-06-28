Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

Bible Study: 3 ways to successfully finish reading scriptures

Bible Study 3 ways to successfully finish reading the scriptures

Find out how you finally finish the Bible without missing any days.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bible Study: 3 ways to successfully finish reading scriptures play

Finish reading your Bible in no time with these three tips

(crosswalk)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Most Christians want to finish the Bible. They start but for some reason find themselves unable to finish. They try again and the same thing happens. If this is you, here is how you can finally finish studying the scriptures:

Start small

First, remove the pressure to finish the Bible at a certain, then start studying small parts. Take your time to really meditate and digest the Word of God. The focus here is not when you finish, it is that you finish with a great understanding of the scriptures. So, take as long as you want, just make sure you are reading small chunks every day. The more you study without the pressure to finish at some point, the higher your chances of actually finishing the entire Bible.

Start small play

Start small

(crosswalk)

 

Set big targets

Another strategy is to set big goals for yourself. You can read 10 chapters in the morning, another 10 in the afternoon and the last 10 in the evening. Doing this will increase your chances of finishing the Bible in no time.

Read large portions play

Read large portions

(crosswalk)

 

Use a devotional

A devotional is a great, easy way for people to achieve their goals of reading the Bible. Take advantage of apps like You version that give you reminders, and other things that help you stick to whatever plan you choose.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Daddy Freeze "An engaged couple having sex is not fornication" - OAP insistsbullet
2 Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo Popular preachers react to Plateau killingsbullet
3 2018 Hallelujah Challenge Nathaniel Bassey's online praise and...bullet

Related Articles

Bible Study 5 helpful tips on how to go deeper with God
What to Read Top 15 Psalms to hold on this week
Fear 7 powerful Bible verses to study when you are scared
Spirituality 3 important things you need to improve your faith in God
Shocker GQ calls Bible a 'foolish, irrelevant book' not worth reading
Bible Study 3 simple ways to read more of the Word of God this week
Pulse List 5 great reasons why the Bible is definitely worth reading
What To Read 17 great Bible verses to read when you really need divine strength
What To Read Studying these Proverbs will give you all the wisdom you need for this new week

Religion

Prophet T.B Joshua: 5 things you need to know about SCOAN
Prophet T.B Joshua 5 things you need to know about SCOAN
7 great Bible verses to study when you are confused, doubtful
What To Read 7 great Bible verses to study when you are confused
Daddy Freeze says he is the 'only genuine prophet' in Nigeria
Daddy Freeze Why religious activist is the "only genuine prophet" in this country
Nigeria scores high on the list of anti-Christian countries
Religious Persecution Nigeria scores high on the list of anti-Christian countries