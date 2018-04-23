Home > Communities > Religion >

Bible Study: 3 ways to read more of the Word of God this week

We look at easy ways to spend more time with the scriptures in this new week.

Most people can watch TV all day but make excuses when it comes to reading the Bible, the Word of God. This week, we offer you three simple ways to drop the excuses and finally make time for the scriptures.

They are:

1. Starting your day with the Bible

Pulse Religion recommends studying the scriptures as soon as you are awake. This way, you can avoid the usual excuses. Besides, starting your day with God never hurt anyone.

ALSO READ: How to finish reading your entire Bible in 2018

2. Changing your routine

These days, a lot of people watch or read while eating, cooking and doing other things. In fact, it is almost impossible to see someone doing just one thing. We recommend replacing the usual activities with the Bible.

Try reading or listening to a few verses while eating, or waiting for an appointment. Read a chapter or two instead of scrolling through Instagram before you sleep. You can also download an audiobook of the Bible. and listen to it instead anytime you want to listen to music or whatever you usually listen to. The goal is to replace your regular routine with something new-reading the Bible.

3. Find a Bible study partner

There is nothing like doing something with another person. Not only does it make you accountable, it also makes that activity feel less cumbersome.

You can do the same thing when it comes to reading the scriptures. Find a friend, family, church member and read the Bible together.

