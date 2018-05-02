Archaeologists find proof of biblical King David in Israel

news

Archaeologists find proof of biblical King David’s existence in Israel.

Haaretz reports that a large building in the valley of the Hebron hills of Israel has been linked to the biblical King David.

The archaeologists at Bar-Ilan University are saying that the building which is being called the “governor’s house” may be proof that both King David and the Kingdom of Jerusalem actually existed.

“It contains ashlar stones, the earliest such use found yet and was built on deep foundations, using quality building materials. Such investment in construction would be hallmarks of a complex society and a strong political entity,” the report claims.

Professor Faust of Bar-Ilan University, who led the dig, explained some more to Breaking Israel News:

“We, of course, did not find any artifacts that said ‘King David’ or King Solomon’ but we discovered at the site signs of a social transformation the region underwent, including the construction of a large edifice in a plan known to archaeologists as ‘the four-room house’ which is common in Israel but is rare to non-existent elsewhere.

“This seems to indicate that the inspiration or cause for the transformations are to be sought in the highland. The association with David is not based on any archaeological evidence but on circumstantial grounds only. Since the source of the change seems to be in the highlands, and since it took place at the time when David was supposed to have existed, the link is plausible.”