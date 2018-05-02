Home > Communities > Religion >

Archaeologists find proof of biblical King David in Israel

In Israel Archaeologists find proof of biblical King David’s existence

Evidence of King David and the Kingdom of Jerusalem in the Bible has been discovered in a valley in Hebron hills in Israel.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Archaeologists find proof of biblical King David in Israel play

illustration of King David

(lds)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Archaeologists find proof of biblical King David’s existence in Israel.

Haaretz reports that a large building in the valley of the Hebron hills of Israel has been linked to the biblical King David.

The archaeologists at Bar-Ilan University are saying that the building which is being called the “governor’s house” may be proof that both King David and the Kingdom of Jerusalem actually existed.

It contains ashlar stones, the earliest such use found yet and was built on deep foundations, using quality building materials. Such investment in construction would be hallmarks of a complex society and a strong political entity,” the report claims.

Possible proof of the Kingdom of Jerusalem in the Bible play

Possible proof of the Kingdom of Jerusalem in the Bible

(Tel ‘Eton Excavations)

ALSO READ: Gates of Hell and other religious things archaeologists have found so far

Proof of biblical King David’s existence

Professor Faust of Bar-Ilan University, who led the dig, explained some more to Breaking Israel News:

“We, of course, did not find any artifacts that said ‘King David’ or King Solomon’ but we discovered at the site signs of a social transformation the region underwent, including the construction of a large edifice in a plan known to archaeologists as ‘the four-room house’ which is common in Israel but is rare to non-existent elsewhere.

“This seems to indicate that the inspiration or cause for the transformations are to be sought in the highland. The association with David is not based on any archaeological evidence but on circumstantial grounds only. Since the source of the change seems to be in the highlands, and since it took place at the time when David was supposed to have existed, the link is plausible.”

Site of the discovery play

Site of the discovery

(Tel ‘Eton Excavations)

 

It is noteworthy to mention that the structure has been dated to the 10th century, which aligns with the Bible’s time line of King David’s reign.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet
2 Pastor Adeboye Every first child needs to listen to RCCG G.O’s latest...bullet
3 Daddy Freeze “Can Christian women wear trousers?” — Religious...bullet

Related Articles

In Israel Archaeologists find “footprints of God”
Pulse List Gates of Hell and other religious things archaeologists have found so far
Discoveries Birthplace of Apostle Peter found in Israel
In England Hundreds of human skeletons discovered inside Convent
In Jerusalem Archaeologists find the burial place of Jesus Christ
In Nazareth Archaeologists identify house where Jesus may have lived
Shocking Experts search for Jesus Christ's DNA to clone Him?

Religion

You won't believe Pastor’s reason for holding a Beyoncé mass
Shocker You won't believe American cleric’s  reason for holding a Beyoncé mass
Alcohol: 10 interesting things Bible says about drinking
Alcohol 10 things Bible says about drinking
Pull Him Down Syndrome Nigerians celebrate wealth, Ghanaians hide, destroy it – Duncan-Williams
Pulse List: 5 things you need to know about Hell
Pulse List 5 things you need to know about Hell