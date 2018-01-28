Annahita Parsan is a former Muslim who is taking gospel to Sweden

news

Years ago, Annahita Parsan used to be an Iranian Muslim .

Now, she is becoming a force to be reckoned with as she takes the gospel to Sweden, CBN News reports.

The change from Islam to Christianity began after Parsan and her family left Iran in 1984. As a refugee, she was in an abusive marriage, living in Denmark, a totally new country for her.

How Parsan went from being a Muslim to a Christian convert

It was in this strange place that she found God . She describes her experience with Fox News.

She says: “In about the first or second month there, a woman came to the door to speak about God. But it was not in my interest.

“I was so angry, I was so unhappy. But she came back the next day with a small Bible, so this time I asked Jesus to help me.”

“Everything I had learned about serving God in the mosque had always involved serving the mullahs, and those men were cruel and not to be trusted.

“Could I really trust God the way that she did? Could I hope to find the kind of peace that lived within her? After so many years of giving up on God, could it be that he had not given up on me?”

These questions led her to read the Bible. The next year brought her sense of peace and God’s love as she continued to read the scriptures.

Despite this new found feeling, she was still abused by her husband, who did not know about her new journey with God.

Eventually, she decided to commit suicide after a particularly brutal attack during Christmas in 1989.

In her words, “I was too scared to go home and the police came to the hospital to talk to me. Many people were helping me find a safe place to live, and I knew it was Jesus.

“And soon, the police called to tell me that they had uncovered a plot in which my abusive husband had planned to kidnap the children back to Iran. After that, we moved to Sweden, and the policeman told me that I have an angel on my shoulder.”

Parsan is currently leading other Muslims to God

This took her even closer to God . Parsan later gave her life to Christ two years after that experience.

By 2012, Parsan was a minister in the Church of Sweden. Five years later, she has succeeded in not just reaching out to the Muslim community but leading over 1,500 Muslims to Christ.

She is currently in charge of two congregations in Sweden as she trains other churches on what it takes to share the Gospel in the Muslim community.

In her words, “I work specifically with the Muslim community, many are also Farsi-speaking. Sometimes they come to the church because they are curious.

“Sometimes they are asylum seekers and sometimes they are just visiting from places like Iran and Afghanistan, so they secretly get baptized and then they go back.

“I have serious threats at least a couple of times per year, a threat of a knife attack or a bomb attack. I have a police officer attached to my case I can always call, and we have security during our services.

“I have other threats from my own distant family members. But for me, what I do is worth it. I hope people out there who have lost their faith, will maybe hear my story and be inspired to come back.”

Despite the threat, the 47-year-old says, “My life is completely different since coming to Jesus.”

Parsan's story is documented in 'Stranger No More: A Muslim Refugee Story of Harrowing Escape, Miraculous Rescue and the Quiet Call of Jesus,' published in November 2017.