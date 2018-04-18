Home > Communities > Religion >

American Pastor resurrects a dead ant, claims to cure cancer too

American Pastor resurrects a dead ant, claims to cure cancer too

Pastor Frank Amedia says he also has the power to stop tsunamis with his hand.

  • Published:
An American Pastor resurrects a dead ant and claims to cure cancer too.

Pastor Frank Amedia revealed how he was able to bring a dead ant back to life during a recent television show, according to World Religion News.

According to the pastor, who is also known as an unofficial advisor to President Trump, God gave him the power to bring the ant back to life.

He shares the incredible story in the video above, along with claims of having the ability to cure cancer and to stop tsunamis with his hand.

ALSO READ: Daddy Freeze continues to criticise Bishop Oyedepo for ‘raising dead man back to life’

Resurrection miracle

Pastor Amedia may be the first preacher to bring something back to life but he is not the first to perform a resurrection miracle.

Recently, two people have been brought back to life by Bishop David Oyedepo. A dead man was raised from the dead by Bishop David Oyedepo’s prophetic mantle.

Prophet Gaisie, the founder and leader of the True Fire Prophetic Ministry (TFPWM) has also raised a dead man named Mr. Ackah.

The testimony was shared on his Facebook page on April 3, 2018.

