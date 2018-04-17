Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III says Muslims are not ‘useless’

news

Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto says Muslims are not ‘useles.’

He made this statement at the centenary celebration of Sheikh Adam Al-Ilory, held at the University of Lagos on April 16, 2018, Punch reports.

The weeklong event is themed; “Moving Nigeria to Greatness through the works of Al-Ilory.”

Speaking at the event, the religious leader reacted to claims that Muslims are illiterates because the Islamic education is backward.

In his words, “We cannot allow people to bring our heads down and say we are useless. We are highly educated. We need to take this challenge up and ask ourselves, ‘Why do people look at us Muslims as illiterates?’ I don’t understand how someone who is very fluent in the Quran, who can recite it off-heart be called an illiterate because he doesn’ speak English.

“Islamic education is perpetually an entity of self-discipline, which involves physical and spiritual training of man. It is the balanced growth of man through training of intellect. The bulk of Islamic education is meant to facilitate the proper growth of the total personality of man. It is a way of life. When we are talking about Islamic education, don’t think we are being backward because it is the making of a total human being and when you become one, you would shun corruption and avoid illegal dealings.”

The sultan was supported by the Governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, who revealed plans to establish an Islamic institution.

He said, “Markaz Campus will be established in Abeokuta and this will be with the support of the Sultan of Sokoto. We will support the growth of Islam with whatever we have because Islam is a religion of peace.”

The late Al-Ilory was the founder of the Markaz Agege Centre for Arabic and Islamic Studies, Lagos.

He was known as a renowned Islamic preacher before his death in 1992.