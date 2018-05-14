9 Bible verses for Business owners to hold on to this week

news

Being a businessman or woman is no doubt extremely challenging . This is why Pulse Religion is recommending you turn instead to God and His words. Here are nine great Bible verses to hold on to this week.

They are:

1. Proverbs 22:29 -

"Do you see a man diligent and skillful in his business? He will stand before kings; he will not stand before obscure men."

2. Psalm 5:3 -

"In the morning, LORD, you hear my voice; in the morning I lay my requests before you and wait expectantly."

3. Luke 16:10 -

"If you are faithful in little things, you will be faithful in large ones. But if you are dishonest in little things, you won't be honest with greater responsibilities."

4. II Corinthians 12:9–11 -

"But he said to me, my grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness." Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ's power may rest on me. That is why, for Christ's sake, I delight in weaknesses, in insults, in hardships, in persecutions, in difficulties. For when I am weak, then I am strong."

5. Deuteronomy 8:18 -

"But remember the Lord your God, for it is he who gives you the ability to produce wealth."

ALSO READ: 7 great Bible verses to start your new week with

6. 1 Kings 2:3 -

"and observe what the LORD your God requires: Walk in obedience to him, and keep his decrees and commands, his laws and regulations, as written in the Law of Moses. Do this so that you may prosper in all you do and wherever you go."

7. 1 Peter 4:10 -

"Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms."

8. Mark 5:36 -

"… Jesus told them, "Don't be afraid; just believe."

9. Jeremiah 29:11 -

"For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future."