Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Communities > Religion >

7 great Bible verses to study when you are confused, doubtful

What To Read 7 great Bible verses to study when you are confused

In times of doubt and uncertainty, turn to God's words.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
7 great Bible verses to study when you are confused, doubtful play

Read the Bible when you are confused, doubtful

(huffingtonpost)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Everyone has moments when they are so sure of God's love, their jobs, future, times when everything is great. Then, there are those moments when confusion, doubt, and uncertainty are the order of the day. When this happens, Pulse Religion recommends studying the following seven Bible verses:

1. Proverbs 3:5 - 

"Trust in the LORD with all your heart And do not lean on your own understanding."

2. Psalm 143:8 - 

"Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life."

3. James 1: 2–5 - 

"Consider it pure joy, my brothers, and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you."

4. 1 John 4:1 - 

"Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world."

5. 1 Corinthians 14:33 - 

"For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints."

6. 2 Corinthians 10:5 - 

"Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ."

7. 2 Timothy 1:7 - 

"For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Daddy Freeze "An engaged couple having sex is not fornication" - OAP insistsbullet
2 Pastor Adeboye, Bishop Oyedepo Popular preachers react to Plateau killingsbullet
3 2018 Hallelujah Challenge Nathaniel Bassey's online praise and...bullet

Related Articles

What To Read 10 uplifting Bible verses to read when you feel hopeless
What to Read 7 amazing Bible verses to hold on to when you feel unloved
Joy 7 powerful Bible verses to hold on to this week
Easter 2018 5 Bible verses to study before Sunday
Loneliness 7 great Bible verses to study when you need comfort
What To Read 7 Bible verses to hold on to when you are mourning death of a loved one
For Christians 5 habits that are destroying your faith in God
For Christians 3 ways to be more spiritual-minded
Pulse List 5 great reasons why the Bible is definitely worth reading
Shocker GQ calls Bible a 'foolish, irrelevant book' not worth reading

Religion

Prophet T.B Joshua: 5 things you need to know about SCOAN
Prophet T.B Joshua 5 things you need to know about SCOAN
Bible Study: 3 ways to successfully finish reading scriptures
Bible Study 3 ways to successfully finish reading the scriptures
Daddy Freeze says he is the 'only genuine prophet' in Nigeria
Daddy Freeze Why religious activist is the "only genuine prophet" in this country
Nigeria scores high on the list of anti-Christian countries
Religious Persecution Nigeria scores high on the list of anti-Christian countries