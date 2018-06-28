7 great Bible verses to study when you are confused, doubtful

news

Everyone has moments when they are so sure of God's love, their jobs, future, times when everything is great. Then, there are those moments when confusion, doubt, and uncertainty are the order of the day. When this happens, Pulse Religion recommends studying the following seven Bible verses:

1. Proverbs 3:5 -

"Trust in the LORD with all your heart And do not lean on your own understanding."

2. Psalm 143:8 -

"Let the morning bring me word of your unfailing love, for I have put my trust in you. Show me the way I should go, for to you I entrust my life."

3. James 1: 2–5 -

"Consider it pure joy, my brothers, and sisters, whenever you face trials of many kinds because you know that the testing of your faith produces perseverance. Let perseverance finish its work so that you may be mature and complete, not lacking anything. If any of you lacks wisdom, you should ask God, who gives generously to all without finding fault, and it will be given to you."

4. 1 John 4:1 -

"Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits to see whether they are from God, for many false prophets have gone out into the world."

5. 1 Corinthians 14:33 -

"For God is not the author of confusion, but of peace, as in all churches of the saints."

6. 2 Corinthians 10:5 -

"Casting down imaginations, and every high thing that exalteth itself against the knowledge of God, and bringing into captivity every thought to the obedience of Christ."

7. 2 Timothy 1:7 -

"For God hath not given us the spirit of fear; but of power, and of love, and of a sound mind."