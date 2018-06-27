7 encouraging psalms to hold on to whenever you are struggling

Turn to the scriptures when you are dealing with tough times.
Here are seven encouraging psalms to hold on to whenever you are struggling:
"I am always aware of the Lord's presence; he is near, and nothing can shake me."
"God, You are my shepherd, I lack nothing. You make me lie down in green pastures, You lead me beside still waters, You restore my soul. You lead me in paths of righteousness for Your name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me! Your rod and your staff, they comfort me! You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies, You anoint my head with oil, my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in Your house forever. Amen."
"In you, Lord my God, I put my trust. I trust in you; do not let me be put to shame, nor let my enemies triumph over me. No one who hopes in you will ever be put to shame but shame will come on those who are treacherous without cause."
"God, You are my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? You are the strength of my life, of whom shall I be afraid? When the wicked come against me to eat up my flesh, my enemies, and foes, they stumbled and fell. Though an army may encamp against me, my heart shall not fear!"
"The Lord protects and defends me; I trust in him. He gives me help and makes me glad; I praise him with joyful songs."
"You are my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust."
"I look to the mountains; where will my help come from? My help will come from the Lord, who made heaven and earth."