7 encouraging psalms to hold on to whenever you are struggling

We all have different seasons in our lives, ones where everything is great and we could not be happier and the not so great ones where we struggle with all kinds of challenges. Pulse Religion recommends seeking comfort in the Bible, psalms in particular.

Here are seven encouraging psalms to hold on to whenever you are struggling:

1. Psalm 16:8 -

"I am always aware of the Lord's presence; he is near, and nothing can shake me."

2. Psalm 23:1–6 -

"God, You are my shepherd, I lack nothing. You make me lie down in green pastures, You lead me beside still waters, You restore my soul. You lead me in paths of righteousness for Your name's sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me! Your rod and your staff, they comfort me! You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies, You anoint my head with oil, my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy will follow me all the days of my life and I will dwell in Your house forever. Amen."

3. Psalm 25: 1–3 -

"In you, Lord my God, I put my trust. I trust in you; do not let me be put to shame, nor let my enemies triumph over me. No one who hopes in you will ever be put to shame but shame will come on those who are treacherous without cause."

4. Psalm 27:1–3 -

"God, You are my light and my salvation, whom shall I fear? You are the strength of my life, of whom shall I be afraid? When the wicked come against me to eat up my flesh, my enemies, and foes, they stumbled and fell. Though an army may encamp against me, my heart shall not fear!"

5. Psalm 27:8 -

"The Lord protects and defends me; I trust in him. He gives me help and makes me glad; I praise him with joyful songs."

6. Psalm 91:2 -

"You are my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust."

7. Psalm 121:1–2 -

"I look to the mountains; where will my help come from? My help will come from the Lord, who made heaven and earth."