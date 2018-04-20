Home > Communities > Religion >

7 Bible verses to hold on to when you are mourning a loved one

Here are some helpful scriptures to study for comfort when you are grieving.

Losing a loved one is really difficult. In fact, it is one of the most painful things to experience in life. Thankfully, we don't have to deal with this overwhelming pain on our own.

Find comfort in the following Bible verses:

(1) “Brothers and sisters, we do not want you to be uninformed about those who sleep in death so that you do not grieve like the rest of mankind, who have no hope. For we believe that Jesus died and rose again, and so we believe that God will bring with Jesus those who have fallen asleep in him.” — 1 Thessalonians 4:13–14.

(2) “The LORD is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit.” — Psalm 34:18

(3) “For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all. So we fix our eyes not on what is seen, but on what is unseen since what is seen is temporary, but what is unseen is eternal “— 2 Corinthians 4:17–18.

(4) “God blesses those people who grieve. They will find comfort!” —  Matthew 5:4.

(5) “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of mercies and God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our tribulation, that we may be able to comfort those who are in any trouble” — Corinthians 1:3, 4.

(6) “My flesh and my heart may fail, but God is the strength of my heart and my portion forever.” — Psalm 73:26

(7) "God will wipe away every tear from their eyes; there shall be no more death, nor sorrow, nor crying. There shall be no more pain, for the former things have passed away.” — Revelation 21:4.

