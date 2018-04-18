5 things you probably don’t know about guardian angels

news

Who or what are guardian angels ? Are they even real or just fictional beings?

Pulse Religion answers these questions with this list of five things you probably don’t know about these divine creatures.

1. They are real and everyone has one

The Bible offers proof of the existence of guardian angels in Matthew 18:10. Jesus says, “See that you do not look down on any of these little ones. For I tell you that their angels in heaven always see the face of my Father in heaven.”

Many denominations including the Roman Catholic church teach that guardian angels are assigned to every individual.

“Beside each believer stands an Angel as protector and shepherd, leading him to life.” — St. Basil the Great

2. They have different appearances

Angels are pure spirits which means they do not have actual bodies. However, they will have different forms based on the need. Their appearance depends on who or where they need to be.

3. They can communicate with humans

Different people have various opinions on how guardian angels can communicate with us through thoughts, images, and feelings.

Robert Graham, in his article “Angel Talk: Are You Listening”, writes, “If you want a clear and concise message from your angel, you must ask a direct question.

“Your angel will always answer your questions. You must ask your question out loud. Clear, concise questions will get you clear, concise answers.

“Answers will always be tangible and explicit, something you can put your hands on. The answers I’ve gotten I could pick up and examine. Asking a frivolous question will get you a silly answer. The universe will match your level of sincerity.”

4. They want to help people

Psalm 91:11–12 says, “For He shall give His angels charge over you, to keep you in all your ways. In their hands, they shall bear you up, lest you dash your foot against a stone.”

In an article titled “Calling All Angels” on Beliefnet, Doreen Virtue writes that guardian angels are always willing to help us. But we have to be open to their assistance.

“To ask for angelic assistance, you needn’t conduct a formal invocation ceremony,” Virtue says.

She suggests writing a letter to your guardian angel, speaking loudly, calling them mentally or visualizing them in your mind’s eye.

It is important to know that their help is always aligned to God's will not what we want.

This is seen in Exodus 23:20 which reads: "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared.”

5. They are NOT to be worshipped

Despite how amazing or helpful they might seem, they should never be worshipped or idolized .

“Do not let anyone who delights in false humility and the worship of angels disqualify you with speculation about what he has seen. Such a man is puffed up without basis by his unspiritual mind,” Colossians 2:18 says.