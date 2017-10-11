Home > Communities > Religion >

5 things to know about Sadreed, Saudi Arabia's oldest mosque

5 things you should know about Sadreed, oldest mosque

Can you believe this place of worship was built in the 7th century?

We are putting the spotlight on one of the oldest mosques in the world, Saudi Arabi to be exact.

Here is what you should know about this historic building:

It is called Sadreed.

Meet Sadreed, one of the oldest mosques, if not the oldest in Saudi Arabia. According to Al Arabiya English, it was built in the 7th century, the year 787.

The mosque can be found at the centre of an old village, north of Al-Namas governorate in Southern Saudi Arabia.

It has verses from the Quran inscribed on one of its walls.

Quranic verses can be found on a section of the mosque’s frontal side. It advises Muslims to “remain with God, to firmly hold on to God’s religion and to continue doing good deeds.”

This verse was engraved into the wall after the mosque was built.

It has interesting features.

Unlike 21st buildings that are mostly built with cement, this particular mosque was built with mud and old rocks.

ALSO READ: See 5 of the World’s most beautiful mosques

It has a well.

It is quite significant.

Years ago, the Sadreed mosque was well used for prayers and a lot of the villagers gathering. Now, it is not being used as much. Instead, the villagers are maintaining so that future generations get a chance to see it.

How cool is that?

