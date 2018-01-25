5 things to know about House on the Rock's Pastor Paul Adefarasin

news

Its Pastor Paul Adefarasin ’s birthday today so its only right that we honor him.

Here are five things you need to know about the founder and Senior of House on the Rock.

Origin story

Pastor Adefarasin was born in January 1963 to a Nigerian Father and Jamaican mother. His early life was spent in both Nigeria and the United States.

Education

According to Believers Portal, the pastor is a graduate of the University of Miami. He graduated with a professional Bachelors Degree in Architecture. He actually practiced in Florida before starting his church.

Ministry

Pastor Paul Adefarasin founded the House on the Rock church in 1994.

Before the birth of the church, he used to be a drug addict. Now, he uses his experience to help others dealing with suffering from this particular addiction and other social vices.

He does this with his sermons and through the Rock Foundation, a charity organization committed to helping prostitutes, drug addicts, and providing education, healthcare and relief work in Nigeria and West Africa.

Pastor Adefarasin also has a weekly television programme“SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN!”

His church is currently one of the biggest in Lagos state with over 40 daughter churches in Europe and Africa.

More than a pastor

Pastor Adefarasin is an author, Motivator and Conference speaker.

He is also the convenor of “The Experience,” which is the largest musical event in Africa.

Family

Pastor Paul Adefarasin is married to the beautiful pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin.

Their union is blessed with three lovely children.