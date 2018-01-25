Home > Communities > Religion >

5 things to know about House on the Rock's Pastor Paul Adefarasin

Paul Adefarasin 5 things you need to know about House on the Rock pastor

In honor of pastor Adefarasin’s birthday, we take a quick look at some vital facts about him.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
5 things to know about House on the Rock's Pastor Adefarasin play

Happy birthday to Pastor Adefarasin

(facebook/houseontheroc)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Its Pastor Paul Adefarasin’s birthday today so its only right that we honor him.

Here are five things you need to know about the founder and Senior of House on the Rock.

 

Origin story

Pastor Adefarasin was born in January 1963 to a Nigerian Father and Jamaican mother. His early life was spent in both Nigeria and the United States.

Education

According to Believers Portal, the pastor is a graduate of the University of Miami. He graduated with a professional Bachelors Degree in Architecture. He actually practiced in Florida before starting his church.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin sheds more light on giving play

Pastor Paul Adefarasin sheds more light on giving

(twitter/houseontherockc)

 

Ministry

Pastor Paul Adefarasin founded the House on the Rock church in 1994.

Before the birth of the church, he used to be a drug addict. Now, he uses his experience to help others dealing with suffering from this particular addiction and other social vices.

Young people like House on the Rock play 5 things to know about House on the Rock's Pastor Paul Adefarasin (lindaikejisblog)

 

He does this with his sermons and through the Rock Foundation, a charity organization committed to helping prostitutes, drug addicts, and providing education, healthcare and relief work in Nigeria and West Africa.

Pastor Adefarasin also has a weekly television programme“SOMETHING IS ABOUT TO HAPPEN!”

His church is currently one of the biggest in Lagos state with over 40 daughter churches in Europe and Africa.

Pastor Adefarasin is a well respected Man of God play

Pastor Adefarasin is a well respected Man of God

(cyberspaceandtime)

 

ALSO READ: 7 reasons why young people love House on the Rock

More than a pastor

Pastor Adefarasin is an author, Motivator and Conference speaker.

He is also the convenor of “The Experience,” which is the largest musical event in Africa.

7 performances that got people talking at The Experience 2017 play

Travis Greene's performances was one of the seven that got people talking at The Experience 2017

(twitter/Storytellerngr)

 

Family

Pastor Paul Adefarasin is married to the beautiful pastor Ifeanyi Adefarasin.

HOTR pastors play

HOTR pastors

(obitasreport)

 

Their union is blessed with three lovely children.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Daddy Freeze Should pastors earn their living outside the church?bullet
2 Sex Dolls A Christian perspective on social media crazebullet
3 Bishop Oyedepo Forbes crowns Living Faith founder as richest pastor...bullet

Related Articles

House On The Rock 7 reasons why young people love this popular church
Pulse Opinion Pastor Paul Adefarasin is definitely not a ‘Johnny Just Come’
Worshipping at House on the Rock It’s easy to see why people fall in love with this church
Daddy Freeze Vs Paul Adefarasin Pastor addresses recent ‘tithe’ controversy, shades OAP during church service
Paul Adefarasin 7 famous people who have been spotted at Pastor’s House on the Rock
Pulse List 2017 Most influential religious leaders of 2017
Paul Adefarasin See House on the Rock's most recent sermon on tithing
The Experience 2017 Everything you probably don't know about gospel concert
#TE12 7 performances that got everyone talking about The Experience 2017
#TE12 How the world’s biggest gospel singers shut down Lagos

Religion

Alcohol: Is it a sin for Pastors and Christians to drink?
Alcohol Is it a sin for Pastors and Christians to drink?
7 comforting Bible verses to hold on to in challenging times
Hope 7 comforting Bible verses to hold on to in challenging times
Pope Francis wants journalists to avoid “fake news”
Pope Francis Catholic leader wants journalists to avoid “fake news”
Preaching gospel in Bolivia gets you 5 to 12 years in prison
Religious Persecution Christians face 12-year prison sentence for preaching gospel in Bolivia