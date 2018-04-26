Home > Communities > Religion >

5 things Islam recommends for you in times of hardship

5 things Islam recommends for you in times of hardship

Are you going through difficulty and you think there is no way out? This is what Islam wants you to do.

Allah wants ease for you not hardship

Allah wants ease for you not hardship

When a man goes through a difficulty or faces a hardship, he sometimes loses hope, complains or blames those around him.

Some may feel sad and powerless when they find themselves in a certain situation, but as a Muslim, a conscious one, you are not expected to lose hope in the mercy and blessing of your Lord, regardless of the situation you find yourself.

Allah says: So, verily, with every difficulty, there is relief: Verily with every difficulty there is relief. Therefore, when you are free (from your immediate task), still labor hard. And to your Lord turn (all) your attention. Quran 94:5-7.

Allah intends for you ease, not hardship

Allah intends for you ease, not hardship

 

So, instead of lamenting and surrendering oneself to hardship, Islam recommends something to do, and from the above verse, it is clear that the worship of Allah is very important no matter what we are going through.

1. Salah.

Muslims are expected to perform the five times prayers daily. In fact, no hardship should make anyone ignore this duty because it is one of the recommended means to ease oneself out of a difficulty.

2. Read the Qu'ran

Always read the Qur'an

Always read the Qur'an

Reading the Quran is so beautiful that no matter what difficulties you face you’ll find solace in it. Its recitation will grant you the needed rest of mind and restore your hope in the mercy of Allah.

3. Make Dua/Pray

For anyone going through any form of hardship, Islam recommends some prayer points to make while you sit to remember Allah. Here is one of such prayers:

O Allaah, I take refuge in You from anxiety and sorrow, weakness and laziness, miserliness and cowardice, the burden of debts and from being overpowered by men.

4. Give Sadaqah/Charity

Islam wants you to give charity to others in times of hardship

Islam wants you to give charity to others in times of hardship

Giving charity is a very good and highly rewarding act of worship in Islam and one of its benefits is that it helps push away hardship. But if you can’t give money, even kind words or physical sadaqah can do (i.e. helping people physically or emotionally)

5. Wake up early and perform Tahajjud

He who seeks the face of Allah should not close his eyes throughout the night. Wake up early, pray, read the Qur'an, do azkar (remembrance of Allah) The hours before dawn is one of the recommended time to pray to Allah. So you don't have to sleep all night. Wake and pray, your Lord has asked you to call on him and he shall answer you when you do.

 

