5 extra prayers that'll get you busy during I'tikaf

Ramadan Day 20 5 extra prayers that'll get you busy during I'tikaf

One of the ways to get close to our creator is through voluntary prayers. Here are five voluntary prayers you can observe during I'tikaf.

Muslims observing I'tikaf

Muslims observing I'tikaf

(Ngaji.web.ig)
It is Day 20 of Ramadan, the season is coming to an end and in few days time the kids will be singing goodbye songs for the holy month.

But before then, we have I'tikaf to observe. We have the last 10 days to pray, worship, remember Allah and engage in all kinds of Ibaadah (worship) to draw closer to Allah.

Some of the acts of Ibaadah to engage in have been discussed here. But since I'tikaf is all about worship, we will continue to dwell on everything we can do to worship Allah in the remaining 10 days of Ramadan.

The goal of I'tikaf is to worship and get close to Allah and one good way to get endeared to our creator is through voluntary deeds like Nawafil prayers.

5 extra prayers that'll get you busy during I'tikaf

The last 10 days of Ramadan is meant for muslims to withdraw from their homes into mosques to increase their acts of worship.

(istock)

 

Allah says in a Hadith Qudsi:

"And My slave keeps on coming closer to Me through performing Nawafil (voluntary deeds) until I love him, [Bukhari]"

ALSO READ: Are you ready for I'tikaf?

There are lots of Nawafil prayer to engage in during I'tikaf to keep ourselves busy with devotion. Here are the voluntary prayers to engage in while sitting in I'tikaf

1. Salaatul Duhaa 

This is the voluntary prayer we observed between some minutes after sunrise till some minutes before midday. It consists of 2 to 12 Raka'ah.

2. Nawafil of Zuhr prayers

There are six sunnah prayers to observe before and after zuhr prayer. Four raka'ahs to be observed before the prayer and the two come after the prayer had ended. Don't abandon this in the last 10 days.

Umm Habibah (RA) narrated that the Prophet (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) said: “Whoever sticks to the habit of offering four rak`ahs before Noon Prayer & four rak`ahs after it, Allah will shield him against the Hell-Fire.” (Abu Dawud & At-Tirmidhi)

5 extra prayers that'll get you busy during I'tikaf play

The last 10 days of Ramadan is meant for muslim to withdraw from their homes into mosques to increase their acts of worship.

(CBN)

 

3.  Raka’ahs Sunnah of Asr

It is also a sunnah of the prophet to observe voluntary prayer before the Asr solat.

The Prophet (Sallallaahu ‘Alaihi wa sallam) said:”May Allaah have Mercy on the one who offers four (Raka’ahs) before ‘Asr prayer.”(Abu Dawud)

4. Two Raka’ahs Sunnah after entering Masjid

This is known as Tahiyyatul masjid. It is the prayer of greeting the mosque. Instead of entering the mosque and sit down, it is a sunnah to offer two voluntary prayers before sitting down.

Abu Qatadah (RA) narrated the Prophet (Sallallahu Alaihi Wasallam) as saying: “If any one of you enters a mosque, he should pray two rak`ahs before sitting.” (Al-Bukhari & Muslim)

5. Tahiyyatul Wudu

Oberving two Raka’ahs Sunnah after doing Wudu (Ablution) is a sunnah of the prophet. We can always do this each time we renew our ablution.

Ablution

Ablution

(Prayerinsilam.com)

 

Abu Hurayrah (RA) reported the Prophet (SAW) saying to Bilal (RA): “Tell me about the best of your deeds (i.e. one which you deem the most rewarding) since your embracing Islam because I heard your footsteps in front of me in Paradise.” Bilal (RA) replied: “I do not consider any act of mine more rewarding than that whenever I make ablution at any time of night or day, I perform Prayer for as much as was destined for me to do.” (Al-Bukhari & Muslim)”

These essence of this is to make sure one is busy with solat and with these, you will find yourself offering voluntary prayers all the time throughout the 10 days. May Allah accept these acts of worship from us .

