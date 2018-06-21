Pulse.ng logo
Go
3 times Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye kids made major controversies

Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye 3 times our favorite preachers' kids caused major controversies

We take a look at some of the times children of popular pastors have made the headlines.

  Published: , Refreshed:
Bishop Oyedepo and Pastor Adeboye

Bishop Oyedepo and Pastor Adeboye

(peopleandpowerngr)
Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye are two of Nigeria's favorite preachers. Sometimes, they get involved in major controversies, other times, it's their kids who rule the headlines. Today, we are focusing on their children.

Here are three times our favorite preachers' kids caused major controversies:

Between Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke and the 'jokers'

Leke Adeboye, the last son and Senior Personal Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, is currently in the news for making a controversial video.

Pastor Adeboye and his son, Leke play

Pastor Adeboye and his son, Leke

(concisenews)

 

In this Instagram video, he complains about people asking the church for financial assistance and referred to those asking for scholarship as 'jokers,' going on to advise them to farm instead.

He has been tackled by some people including popular On-Air Personality and leader of the free the sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze in this lengthy post on Instagram.

@lekeadeboye, how are you and how is your daddy? Tell him I send my utmost regards and kind considerations. - You are making a lot of sense with this trade by batter suggestion, but let me ask you this, does your dad pay his private jet pilots with cassava or rice? Does he exchange garri for aviation fuel? - Charity they say begins at home, why not start by collecting tithes and offering in grains and cattle like it was originally intended in the Bible? - The #emo#4oCY##jokers#emo#4oCZ## you mentioned so respectfully, could go to one of the numerous redeemed schools littered across Nigeria, can#emo#4oCZ##t they? This shouldn#emo#4oCZ##t be rocket science. - You speak of money #emo#4oCY##saved#emo#4oCZ##. I ask from where precisely? Through what means was this money #emo#4oCY##earned#emo#4oCZ##? - Do accept my kind regards to yourself and Pastor E. A. Adeboye, your father. - Matthew 23:23 King James Bible Woe unto you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! for ye pay tithe of mint and anise and cummin, and have omitted the weightier matters of the law.... - Leviticus 27:32 New International Version Every tithe of the herd and flock--every tenth animal that passes under the shepherd's rod--will be holy to the LORD. - Deuteronomy 14:22 New Living Translation "You must set aside a tithe of your crops--one-tenth of all the crops you harvest each year.

A post shared by FRZ (@daddyfreeze) on

 

Freeze later addressed the issue in a 1hr-long Youtube video, seen below.

ALSO READ: 5 times Pastor Adeboye got into trouble over controversial statements

Leke Adeboye, tithing and Daddy Freeze

In 2017, Pastor Adeboye's son made the headlines when he attempted to defend his father and church.

Responding to Freeze, who is a well-known tithing critic, shared a post on his Instagram page thanking Daddy Freeze for the increase in people paying their tithes.

Between Daddy Freeze and Leke Adeboye play

Between Daddy Freeze and Leke Adeboye

(instagram/lekeadeboye)

 

He shared the photo with the caption: "Thank you my brother. @DaddyFRZ."

Joy Oyedepo goes viral

In 2016, the daughter of the Living Faith Church Worldwide founder caused a major stir with her miracle.

In a Facebook video, she is seen praying for an elongated arm before asking, 'can you see it, can you see it?' as the right arm appears to be longer than the left one. Joy repeats the miracle, before ending by praising Jesus.

 

She faced major backlash on social media as soon as the video went viral.

Joy Oyedepo's arm elongation miracle play

Joy Oyedepo's arm elongation miracle

(lindaikejisblog)

 

The video, which had over 79, 0000 views, has later taken down.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is a Religion Reporter at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

