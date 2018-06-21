3 times Bishop Oyedepo, Adeboye kids made major controversies

news

Bishop David Oyedepo and Pastor Enoch A. Adeboye are two of Nigeria's favorite preachers. Sometimes, they get involved in major controversies , other times, it's their kids who rule the headlines. Today, we are focusing on their children.

Here are three times our favorite preachers' kids caused major controversies:

Between Pastor Adeboye's son, Leke and the 'jokers'

Leke Adeboye, the last son and Senior Personal Assistant of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, is currently in the news for making a controversial video.

In this Instagram video, he complains about people asking the church for financial assistance and referred to those asking for scholarship as 'jokers,' going on to advise them to farm instead.

He has been tackled by some people including popular On-Air Personality and leader of the free the sheeple movement, Daddy Freeze in this lengthy post on Instagram.

Freeze later addressed the issue in a 1hr-long Youtube video, seen below.

Leke Adeboye, tithing and Daddy Freeze

In 2017, Pastor Adeboye's son made the headlines when he attempted to defend his father and church.

Responding to Freeze, who is a well-known tithing critic , shared a post on his Instagram page thanking Daddy Freeze for the increase in people paying their tithes.

He shared the photo with the caption: "Thank you my brother. @DaddyFRZ."

Joy Oyedepo goes viral

In 2016, the daughter of the Living Faith Church Worldwide founder caused a major stir with her miracle.

In a Facebook video, she is seen praying for an elongated arm before asking, 'can you see it, can you see it?' as the right arm appears to be longer than the left one. Joy repeats the miracle, before ending by praising Jesus.

She faced major backlash on social media as soon as the video went viral.

The video, which had over 79, 0000 views, has later taken down.