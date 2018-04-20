3 things every Christian should know about ‘scary’ Revelation

news

Revelation is often regarded as one of the ‘scariest’ books of the Bible. Today, we break things down by sharing these three things every Christian should know about this particular book.

They are:

It was written by John

The Apostle John, one of Jesus’ 12 disciples is believed to be the author of the Book of Revelation. This explains why this particular book is also called the Revelation to John, or the Apocalypse of John, The Revelation.

Reportedly, he wrote it at the age of 92 as a prisoner of Rome on the remote desert penal colony of Patmos, an island in the Aegean Sea.

He was imprisoned for always preaching about Jesus. Unfortunately for the authorities, he was able to convert the other prisoners before dying at the ripe of 100 years.

The entire Book is a preview of the end

As the name implies, the Book is filled with revelations from God about the end times . Revelation is actually ‘apokalupsis’ in Greek which literally means, “unveiling” or “ to remove from covering”, or to “open and unloose (unseal) the detail”.

It is believed that John’s vision happened in a cave, which is now known as the ‘Cave of John the Apostle.’ History Books says he was resting there, away from the heat when he got his vision, which was written down in a scroll.

Revelation 1:1–3 says, “The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto his servants things which must shortly come to pass; and he sent and signified it by his angel unto his servant John: Who bare record of the word of God, and of the testimony of Jesus Christ, and of all things that he saw. Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.”

The rest of the Book talks about all the things that will happen during the apocalypse and eventually what happens when the last of the seven scrolls is open.

This seventh seal is called the Lord’s Day or the Day of the Lord. Once this last seal is opened, it will signal the time for God to intervene.

Spoiler alert: God wins

Despite all the ‘scary’ things written in Revelations , it ends with God’s victory as a reminder that God will always triumph over evil.

“I am the Alpha and the Omega — the beginning and the end,’ says the Lord God. ‘I am the one who is, who always was, and who is still to come — the Almighty One.’”— Revelation 1:8

To a lot of people, Revelations is scary but it really isn't if you see it as what it really is. It is a reminder to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ, to hold on and have faith in spite of the bad things in today’s world.

“Behold, I am coming quickly! Blessed is he who keeps the words of the prophecy of this book,” says Revelation 22:7.