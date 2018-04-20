Home > Communities > Religion >

3 things every Christian should know about ‘scary’ Revelation

Revelation 3 things every Christian should know about ‘scary’ Bible book

We take a look at the Book of Revelation which deals with the end time.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
3 things every Christian should know about ‘scary’ Revelations play

3 things every Christian should know about ‘scary’ Revelations

(behance)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Revelation is often regarded as one of the ‘scariest’ books of the Bible. Today, we break things down by sharing these three things every Christian should know about this particular book.

They are:

It was written by John

The Apostle John, one of Jesus’ 12 disciples is believed to be the author of the Book of Revelation. This explains why this particular book is also called the Revelation to John, or the Apocalypse of John, The Revelation.

Reportedly, he wrote it at the age of 92 as a prisoner of Rome on the remote desert penal colony of Patmos, an island in the Aegean Sea.

Revelation illustration play

Revelation illustration

(behance)

 

He was imprisoned for always preaching about Jesus. Unfortunately for the authorities, he was able to convert the other prisoners before dying at the ripe of 100 years.

The entire Book is a preview of the end

As the name implies, the Book is filled with revelations from God about the end times. Revelation is actually ‘apokalupsis’ in Greek which literally means, “unveiling” or “ to remove from covering”, or to “open and unloose (unseal) the detail”.

It is believed that John’s vision happened in a cave, which is now known as the ‘Cave of John the Apostle.’ History Books says he was resting there, away from the heat when he got his vision, which was written down in a scroll.

Cave of John the Apostle play

Cave of John the Apostle

(bibleprobe)

 

Revelation 1:1–3 says, “The Revelation of Jesus Christ, which God gave unto him, to shew unto his servants things which must shortly come to pass; and he sent and signified it by his angel unto his servant John: Who bare record of the word of God, and of the testimony of Jesus Christ, and of all things that he saw. Blessed is he that readeth, and they that hear the words of this prophecy, and keep those things which are written therein: for the time is at hand.”

The rest of the Book talks about all the things that will happen during the apocalypse and eventually what happens when the last of the seven scrolls is open.

This seventh seal is called the Lord’s Day or the Day of the Lord. Once this last seal is opened, it will signal the time for God to intervene.

Revelations has seven seals play

Revelations has seven seals

(youtube/GospelSermons)

ALSO READ: Get ready guys, Jesus Christ is coming back on April 23rd!

Spoiler alert: God wins

Despite all the ‘scary’ things written in Revelations, it ends with God’s victory as a reminder that God will always triumph over evil.

“I am the Alpha and the Omega — the beginning and the end,’ says the Lord God. ‘I am the one who is, who always was, and who is still to come — the Almighty One.’”— Revelation 1:8

Why Revelation is not scary play

Why Revelation is not scary

(SlidePlayer)

 

To a lot of people, Revelations is scary but it really isn't if you see it as what it really is. It is a reminder to prepare for the second coming of Jesus Christ, to hold on and have faith in spite of the bad things in today’s world.

“Behold, I am coming quickly! Blessed is he who keeps the words of the prophecy of this book,” says Revelation 22:7.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Inemesit Udodiong

Inemesit Udodiong is an Associate Content Writer at Pulse. A graduate with a degree in English and an unofficial one in human dynamics and psychology. Her interests are God, religions, writing, music, books,movies and sneakers . Reach her via email: inemesit.udodiong@ringier.ng || Twitter & Instagram: @inemudodiong

Top 3

1 Healing 10 great Bible verses to read when you need divine helpbullet
2 Exorcism See new way Catholic priests are casting out demonsbullet
3 Pastor Adeboye Social media goes crazy over RCCG G.O saying tithing...bullet

Related Articles

End Times Get ready guys, Jesus Christ is coming back on April 23rd!
End Time Prophecy Jesus is coming back this week
End Times What will Jesus Christ look like when He returns?
Justice League DC movie explores life-long battle between God and Satan
End Times Christian researchers are not deceiving anyone with their fake predictions
End Times Get ready, rapture is happening on Saturday
Rapture What pastors are saying about latest end time prediction
Jerusalem Is Donald Trump’s announcement the beginning of end times?

Religion

Why Christians should be careful with Instagram, Twitter
Social Media Here is why Christians should be careful with Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Shocking: Church wants to sing Beyonce songs during service!
Shocker Church wants to sing Beyonce's songs during service!
Pope Francis: Why Catholics always make sign of the cross
Pope Francis Here is why Catholics always make sign of the cross
7 Bible verses to help Christians fight shame, guilt & regret
Shame, Guilt & Regret 7 Bible verses to help Christians fight these negative feelings