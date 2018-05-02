3 important lessons Christians can learn from Songs of Solomon

news

Inside the Bible is a book called Songs of Solomon. It is considered a really interesting book probably because of its flowery language and poetic nature. Today, we take a look at three important lessons Christians can learn from it.

They are:

1. God wants us to be aware of His love

Song of Songs 2:4 says, “He brought me to the banqueting house, And his banner over me was love.” Imagine going through life fully aware of how much God loves you. Having this beautiful image of God’s love completely changes everything.

Knowing that His love over you is love is always knowing you have someone looking out for you. This could also be applied to the love between a husband and wife.

ALSO READ: 3 faith lessons you can adopt from Abraham’s walk with God

2. Always be on the lookout for obstacles

Song of Solomon 2:15 says,“Catch us the foxes, the little foxes that ruin the vineyards, the vineyards that are in bloom.”

This applies to everything, our relationship with God, with partners, family, friends. Beware of stumbling blocks and anything that can affect or ruin your relationships.

3. Don't rush God

Song of Solomon 2:7, Song of Solomon 3:5 and Song of Solomon 8:4 all say the same thing.

These three verses all say, “I charge you, O ye daughters of Jerusalem, By the roes, and by the hinds of the field, That ye stir not up, nor awake my love, till he please.”