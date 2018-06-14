2018 Ramadan Day 29: How not to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr

news

Ramadan is finally leaving to come around again. The Muslim Ummah (Nations) are preparing for Eid-ul-Fitr because any moments from now the moon would appear to announce the festival.

The celebrations that come with the end of Ramadan are always beautiful and colourful. Having fasted for a whole month, everyone would like to enjoy some gustatory exercise. Some of us would feel like eating everything that comes our way.

Of course, the tongues that have starved for the sake of Allah in the holy month would like to roll down some delicacies on Eid day. In facts, some families would like to taste different dishes, drinks and relax as much as they want. After all, Eid-ul-Fitr is the festival of breaking of fast.

However, Eid-ul-Fitr is not all about eating and filling the stomach with varieties of foods the stomach has not had in 30 days. We can eat and drink but this festival shouldn't be wrongly celebrated.

Celebrations in Nigeria is often tinged with wastefulness, unlawful (haram) activities, excessive display of wealth and illicit intermingling between men and women. This is the culture of celebration and Eid festivals are no exceptions.

The followings are some of the Un-Islamic things we do to celebrate Eid.

Sounds and Alcohol

It is a way of life to celebrate with music and drinks in this part of the world. In most cases, we believe a party or an event has not held if lewd (haram) songs and bottles are not invited to the occasion. As much as Islam wants us to rejoice, it is not permissible to rejoice the wrong way with obnoxious sounds (music) and alcohol both of which encourage illicit behaviors and unnecessary interactions between men and women.

The way some Muslims celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr often suggests we are celebrating a freedom from the shackles of Ramadan. The shackles that stopped us from committing adultery, smoking and committing other sins.

All these are not permissible in Islam and since Ramadan stopped us from engaging in these, we should not celebrate the end of the holy month with Allah's prohibitions.

At-tabaruj

Attending Eid prayer is compulsory for women and since it is a celebration day, it could be an opportunity for many women to display their sense of fashion. Ma sha Allah! Islam wants women to dress decently and appear nice in public but what Islam preaches against is At-tabaruj.

At-tabaruj is common among women and it refers to unlawful and excessive display or exposure of their adornment in public. Some women are often tempted to expose their treasures and wear all their trinkets to Eid prayer thinking they are just trying to look good. This is discouraged in Islam as Allah cautioned women in the Qur'an not to display themselves immorally (tabarruj) like that of the days of Ignorance. (Q33vs33)

A lot of things constitute Tabaruj in women fashion but that will be a topic for another day In sha Allah.

Extravagance

Eid-ul-Fitr is not a festival of food. It is not about having too much foods to eat and then throw away the remnants. Even though it is permissible to feast, Allah dislikes those who are extravagant in spending. In fact, it is not permissible for any Muslim to waste anything as cheap and readily available as water.

It is always reasonable to exercise restraints in spending money and using resources. This is one of the positions of Islam on our wealth. Thou shall not be wasteful !

Special Prayers:

There are so many innovations in Islam today. A lot of practices that were not introduced by Prophet Muhammad have become fashionable among the 21st century Muslims. So, it won't be surprising if someone says there is a special prayer to observe on Eid day apart from the Eid prayer.

Watch out for innovation like this. There is no special prayer session recommended or confirmed by the prophet (SAW) on Eid-ul-Fitr day. It is either you stay in your house or have a good, quality time out with your family on this day.

Again, there is no special or any special form of worship on Eid-ul-Fitr day.

These are some of the prohibitions and innovations with which we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in Nigeria. It should be noted that these have no basis in Islam and anything that has no basis in Islam cannot be considered as acts of worship even though it appears like an act of worship.

Also, going beyond the boundaries of Allah isn't a proper way to celebrate or observe his commandment. It is like washing clothes with urine.

Finally, Ramadan is leaving for good. Its lessons remain with us. In sha Allah following these lessons would guide us and make us better Muslims. Let us not slip back into sins only to wait for another Ramadan to cleanse us. Only Allah knows the last Ramadan everyone would witness.

May Allah accept our Ibaadah. Ameen.

Eid Miubarak in advance!