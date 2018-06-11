2018 Eid al-Fitr: What you need to know before Ramadan Sallah

news

Here is everything you need to know about Eid al-Fitr, which is after Ramadan.

What exactly is Eid al-Fitr?

This term is an Arabic word that means "festival of breaking the fast." Just as the name implies, it is a major event that marks the end of Ramadan.

The intention of this feast is to be grateful for the successful completion of Ramadan fast.

When is it?

The festival is celebrated on the first of Shawwal (the tenth month after Ramadan). This year, it is expected to Friday, June 15, 2018, or as soon as the crescent moon is spotted.

Other countries like Indonesia have already started celebrating it. Meanwhile, UAE has declared an Eid Al Fitr holiday.

ALSO READ: Looking for fun places to hang out with your family this Eid? Try these

How is it celebrated?

Eid is usually done for three days and is often declared as a national holiday in most countries.

It starts with daily rituals like bathing, and cleansing their bodies in a ritual called "ghusl." Just like Christians do during Easter or Christmas, Muslims don new clothes or their best ones before heading for the Mosque while chanting some prayers.

Muslims are expected to leave using a different route still chanting the aforementioned prayers. They also pray for whoever they come across on their way home. The feast, eating and exchanging of gifts, begins as soon as they get home.

Popular Eid greetings include Eid mubarak (Blessed Eid) or Eid sa'id (Happy Eid).

Fun Fact: Muslims celebrate two different Eids every year. The second, Eid al-Adha, is the "sacrifice feast." This one is done in honor of the prophet Ibrahim's sacrifice of his son Ishmael.

It takes place two months later during the Hajj, the annual pilgrimage to Mecca.