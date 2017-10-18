Home > Communities > Podcasts >

Sola Akindolu's journey from Yaba to Silicon Valley [Ep. 1]

Get Stuff Done To Startup or Not? Sola Akindolu's journey from Yaba to Silicon Valley [Episode 1]

Get Stuff Done podcast brings tech and innovation mavericks in to share their wealth of knowledge.

Welcome to the Get Stuff Done Podcast

Welcome to the Get Stuff Done Podcast

(Pulse)
Pulse Podcast Network debuts a tech and innovation focused podcast titled 'Get Stuff Done' hosted by Ife Bakare, a tech fanatic and the founder of Passportbus.ng
In this premiere episode, he speaks with Sola Akindolu, CEO and Founder of Revova, a set of beautiful tools that solves all enterprise and business HR needs.
During this episode, they discuss fund-raising for early stage technology companies in Nigeria and the pros and cons of raising capital from international accelerators like YC and 500 Startups. 
They also touch on GAFA (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon) and debate over who we think will “win” in the long term.

'Get Stuff Done' podcast brings tech and innovation mavericks in to share their wealth of knowledge.

