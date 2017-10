Hip hop in Nigeria is dominating the news as M.I Abaga stirred the scene with his new single 'You rappers should fix up your lives'.

The reaction to the single has been epic, and On this episode of The Sound, Joey Akan and Segun Akande dig deep into the situation.

‘The Sound’ is a weekly journey through Nigerian music and the music industry - what’s new, what’s hot accompanied by opinion and debate from the Pulse Music desk.