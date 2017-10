The events of the past week in Nigeria which involved the death of DJ Olu has created a huge conversation around the connection between Nigerian music and drugs.

On this episode of The Sound, Joey, Segun and Pulse Celebrity Reporter, Odion Okonofua discuss the issue. There's also space for Davido.

‘The Sound’ is a weekly journey through Nigerian music and the music industry - what’s new, what’s hot accompanied by opinion and debate from the Pulse Music desk.