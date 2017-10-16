Home > Communities > Podcasts > Loose Talk >

LooseTalk Podcast: Decoding The Tunes feat ID Cabasa

LT Giants chop it up with legendary Nigerian producer ID Cabasa who took us on a journey from his growing up in Akoka to meeting 2phat, Lord of Ajasa, Jah Bless, 9ice, Olamide and more.

  Published: , Refreshed:
On this episode of the podcast, the LT Giants chop it up with legendary Nigerian producer ID Cabasa who took us on a journey from his growing up in Akoka to meeting 2phat, Lord of Ajasa, Jah Bless, 9ice, Olamide and more. 

He also talks about the essence of being a content creator. Listen up and don't forget to share with friends!

Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.

