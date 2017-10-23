Home > Communities > Podcasts > Loose Talk >

LooseTalk Podcast: Classick Tunes, Ghetto Dreams feat Sossick

Loose Talk Podcast Classick Tunes, Ghetto Dreams feat Sossick

On the 89th episode of the podcast, the LT Giants (minus Steve) are joined by legendary Hip-Hop producer Sossick.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

On the 89th episode of the podcast, the LT Giants (minus Steve) are joined by legendary Hip-Hop producer Sossick.

SOSA talks about his come-up, working with elder brother Gino on his debut album 'Pain Plus Work', meeting and producing for the late Dagrin on his 'C.E.O' album, working with Shank, Naeto C and so much more.

Happy Birthday Dagrin (Oct 25, 2017).

Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Timi Oyedare

Timi Oyedare Go figure!

Top 3

1 Loose Talk Podcast Classick Tunes, Ghetto Dreams feat Sossickbullet
2 Loose Talk Podcast The Episode of Life ft Sarzbullet
3 Loose Talk Podcast Decoding The Tunes feat ID Cabasabullet

Related Articles

Get Stuff Done To Startup or Not? Sola Akindolu's journey from Yaba to Silicon Valley [Episode 1]
HalfTime Podcast Antonio Conte and his troubles with the Champions League [Episode 34]
Republic of Bants Podcast When does gratitude becomes mockery [Episode 34]
The Sound Podcast The relationship between Nigerian music and hard drugs [Episode 34]
Loose Talk Podcast Decoding The Tunes feat ID Cabasa

Podcasts

The Loose Talk Giants with K-Solo
Loose Talk Podcast The Big Problem With Nigerian Media feat K-SOLO
Ogbunike Caves is not for the faint of heart
Loose Talk Podcast 80 days around Nigeria ft Fu'ad Lawal
Steve Dede, John Paul, Lolade Adewuyi, Fisayo Dairo
Loose Talk Podcast From Cameroon With Love
Loose Talk Podcast
Loose Talk Podcast Clone Wars and Dreamers feat Show Dem Camp