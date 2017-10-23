LooseTalk Podcast: Classick Tunes, Ghetto Dreams feat Sossick

On the 89th episode of the podcast, the LT Giants (minus Steve) are joined by legendary Hip-Hop producer Sossick.

SOSA talks about his come-up, working with elder brother Gino on his debut album 'Pain Plus Work', meeting and producing for the late Dagrin on his 'C.E.O' album, working with Shank, Naeto C and so much more.

Happy Birthday Dagrin (Oct 25, 2017).

