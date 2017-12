24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

In this episode, the guys- Osagie, Steve and Ayo, talk about all the fun stuff that happened in 2017.

They talk about the controversial moments in pop culture, crazy social media moments, hottest artists of the year, hottest albums of the year and a whole lot more.

See you in 2018!

‘Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.