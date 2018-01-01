LooseTalk Podcast:New Year Same Old Nigeria feat Tola Sarumi (AfroVII)

Home > Communities > Podcasts > Loose Talk >

On this New Year episode, Steve and AOT2 chop it up with the guest Tola Sarumi (Afro VII) on several topics.

Happy 2018 everyone!

On this New Year episode, Steve and AOT2 chop it up with the guest Tola Sarumi (Afro VII) on several topics.

They talked about the numerous end of year shows including the Wizkid and Davido concerts, Nigerian politics, the Buhari government, New Year resolutions, investing as well as the Bitcoin wave and the stage craft of some of Nigeria's emerging singers.

This is the perfect episode to start off your New Year.

Loose Talk’ is centred around pop culture. It delves into trending topics happening all around the world discussing media, celebrities, lifestyle, sex, sports, politics, tech, religion, movies and TV, radio, music and much more.

The podcast is hosted by Ayomide Tayo, Steve Dede and Osagie Alonge.

