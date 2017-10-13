Halftime Podcast: Alex Iwobi is finally a Naija Boy! [Ep. 33]

On this episode of Halftime Podcast, Steve and Nuru discuss the Super Eagles chances at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The crew also discuss Lionel Messi’s importance to the World Cup and how he and the Argentine team would fare at the tournament.

They also talk about Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal team and the Premier League big game between Liverpool and Manchester United.

‘Half Time’ hosted by Steve Dede and Nurudeen Shotayo is all about football. The podcast brings you match reactions, engaging news, analysis and debate about football around the world.