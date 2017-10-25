Home > Communities > Podcasts >

Get Stuff Done :  Maya Horgan Famodu is helping to bridge the gap between African tech & global investors [Ep. 2]

Get Stuff Done podcast brings tech and innovation mavericks in to share their wealth of knowledge.

Welcome to the Get Stuff Done Podcast

In this episode of Get Stuff Done on the Pulse Podcast Network, we sit down with Maya Horgan Famodu, the founder of Ingressive, an investment group that leverages high-quality, on-the-ground expertise to select and lead investments in top tech startups across Africa.


Past travelers include GitHub, Y Combinator and 500 Startups. Maya shares with us practical advice and tools on “how to get started”. She touches on her experience growing up in the United States and what inspired her move back to Nigeria to start Ingressive.
Key takeaways include her experience as a female founder, helpful ways to navigate and get ahead in the male dominated tech industry. In addition, she shares what she sees as Nigeria’s next billion-dollar industry.

