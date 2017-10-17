Home > Communities > Podcasts > Community Podcast >

ROB: When does gratitude becomes mockery [Episode 34]

Republic of Bants Podcast When does gratitude becomes mockery [Episode 34]

Why do we have to say 'thank you' multiple times to show gratitude instead of once. We are all guilty of this especially with our parents.

On this episode of the podcast, Timi asks when feminism kicks in marriage. Does the husband asking his wife for food mean he's anti-feminism.

Also, why do we have to say 'thank you' multiple times to show gratitude instead of once. We are all guilty of this especially with our parents. 
Republic of Bants’ takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

The Pulse Communities desk analyzes issues across a wide range of topics including sex, technology, books and religion.

