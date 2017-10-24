ROB: Weirdest things people do on the internet [Episode 35]

The internet is a gift and a curse, from funniest tweets to savage reactions.

Without the internet, where would we get our online entertainment, where would you even listen to this podcast? The resident banters talk about how the internet has fuelled lots of thing.

Listen and tell us the weirdest internet stories you've heard.

‘Republic of Bants’ takes a look at what’s going on in the community.

