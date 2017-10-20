Home > Communities > Podcasts >

Antonio Conte & his troubles with Champions League [Ep. 34]

HalfTime Podcast Antonio Conte and his troubles with the Champions League [Episode 34]

In his last four seasons in club football, Conte has not impressed in the Champions League and have failed to win any cup competition.

  Published:
Antonio Conte play

Antonio Conte

(Getty Images)
Steve and Nuru talk about his history with the competition and is challenges with Chelsea this season. 

The crew also talks about English clubs in the Champions League and their chances this season.

‘Half Time’ hosted by Steve Dede and Nurudeen Shotayo is all about football. The podcast brings you match reactions, engaging news, analysis and debate about football around the world.

