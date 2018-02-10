Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Weekly Mews - What happened to 'Monday'?

"...and my personal favourite; 'May your Mondays be short'..."

Monday! Considered the first day of the week by some and the second by others, literally everyone considers Mondays to be the busiest day of the week.

Origins.

Why this isn't necessarily true, it doesn't mean it is, as work load piled up from a rather 'enjoyable' weekend appear intimidating. Sunday is considered the first day of the week in Jewish and early Christian tradition. The Slavic languages, where the names for Thursday and Friday originates and which considers it words for four and five, are the main evidence for a numbering starting with Monday as first.

Mondays are the most revered day of the week: Well, after Sundays of course for most Church goers. While this doesn't necessarily make Monday the most productive day of the week, it's a wonder why most people don't look forward to that day of the week.

I don't like Mondays.

Whether Tuesday or Wednesday or  any other day of the week apart from Monday should be the 'new' Monday is totally out of question as it'd be discovered that the same hustle and bustle, like or dislike 'enjoyed' by Monday will automatically be transferred to whatever day of the week this 'heat' is transferred to; even Friday.

Without further ado, the option of whether it is the name which bears such poignant reverence is thus taken out, but rather what the day stands for. Just like it doesn't matter if Christmas day is a Sunday or Saturday, a Wednesday or a Thursday as long as it's Christmas; it doesn't matter if Monday is a Friday as long as it signifies the 'beginning' of the work week.

Everyone loves escaping from the realities of life; the reason there is a snooze button on the alarm is that people would rather pass time than be involved/work.

It seems we've gotten evolved to that point where Mondays appear to be a bad omen. I mean I come across feeds like "Yuck! It's Monday again",  "I hate Mondays", "Mondays snuck up on us again", and my personal favourite; "May your Mondays be short."

The day of Wealth.

 Monday: Called 'ojo aje' by Yoruba people, directly translated to mean "The day of wealth" is considered to 'hold' the power to determine how the week goes. While 'aje' doesn't only mean Mondays, it could mean 'sales' as it is believed that productivity level on Mondays are very high as the energy to work should be all positive. It is believed that the foot note on which the week is started is on which it will end.

Many people also believe this as they believe that a new month signifies a new start, a new year a new start: Something new; a fresh start, positivity... This is true. Mondays gives a chance for a fresh and new start. Monday gives you a whole week to look forward to. And if the Monday fairytale doesn't work out, there is always a Tuesday to amend Monday's mistakes.

This coming Monday; forget the blues.

Written by Christiana Osun.

Christiana is a lover of words. She's not just a reader, she's also a writer. She's sarcastic, fun loving, and an enigma of possibilities. Instagram handle: _themillenniallady_ Facebook: OSUN Christiana Oluwadamilola  Email: krwistee@gmail.com

