3weeks in NYSC Orientation Camp seems like such a long time, but it can feel way longer and unbearable when you arrive unprepared.

Now you are done with registration and your call up and state of deployment has been released. These are the actual things you will be needing.

Things you will need

3 pairs of white shorts: this is because when you arrive camp, NYSC gives 2 extra shorts. (If you are really plus size , then buy 5 or 6 comfortable white shorts before you arrive. This is because NYSC gives 2 pairs of uniform free size shorts. I am a size 12 and mine was just as fine as it was on a size 8, maybe firmer and shorter, but it worked

3 pairs of white round neck T-shirt: 2 extra will be given, but it's better you buy your preferred texture of white T-shirts.

A pair of white rubber canvas: There is always an activity going on and most are mandatory, rubber canvas is easier to clean and good for any weather. Notwithstanding, Nysc will also give you white tennis shoes when you arrive.

Disposable underwear: Washing isn't the problem, drying is. Save yourself the hassle and buy 4 packs of sets of 6 to be safe.

Sanitary towels: Either pads or tampons. Remember you will be on white most times, so purchase your safest and most trusted option.

Sunscreen: lectures, parade, sports and other activities. All these will be performed outdoor. Our nation is a tropical region so no matter the state and season, the sun will be out to play from time to time. It is important that you strap yourself with some sunscreen to protect you from sunburn.

Antiperspirant, Deodorants: your 3 weeks in camp will very active. Buy antiperspirants to keep you feeling fresh all day long.

Towel and toiletries: soap, sponge, toilet paper etc.

Sun shades: to protect you from the sun.

Money- 40,000 - 45,000: This amount will cover your laundry, feeding and indulgence.

Things you should know

About Registration: if you are reading this post, don't go ahead and join the queue and rush on the first day. Chill till the second day, the people who love being early would have been done and registration will be easier and faster.

About feeding: as much as I did big girl and never had food from kitchen, if your stomach isn't very sensitive and you notice the food is edible, join the crowd and save money ( I'm a sucker for saving these days).

About friends: don't go ahead and start being an unnecessary social butterfly because half of the people you chill with in camp will be posted to local governments far away from you, so choose a few productive friends for network sake.

About health: if you have any medical condition. Whether major or minor, bring a medical report. I hate to be doubted when I complain, so I had to suck in a pain under my feet just because I didn't have any evidence.

About relationships: don't go to camp with the aim of meeting your husband to avoid getting used. Make healthy friends and let the wind blow.

About laundry: There will be ladies rendering laundry services in camp, it is better to patronize them so your clothes won't get missing or mixed up when you wash. And they deliver quickly for 50 naira per item and 100 naira for khaki.

Things you should do

Join a faction : Red Cross, taekwondo, OBS, security committee, sport committee, parade, these are a few groups you could join when you arrive camp depending on your interest.

Play a sport: if you are not the sporty type, that's fine. If you are , don't sleep walk through the 3 weeks, there will be football, volleyball and track events as well as sport competitions.

Join a SAED(skill acquisition and entrepreneurship development): SAED is an activity created to help corpers learn a skill. There will be ICT , leather works, Ankara bag making, dress making, makeup and more. SAED classes are held for a week so be wise enough to join something you are interested in or curious about and try to grab as much as you can, so you can enroll for a more professional class at a cheaper rate.

Obey the rules: if you violate any camp rule, you will be decamped. Meaning, you can be suspended from participating in NYSC for 1 to 2 years.

Smile: it might be tough or sometimes stressful, be sure to smile through it all because a lot of people pray daily to be in your shoes.

With these few tips, you are set and ready to enjoy this beautiful one time experience.

Written by Obianuju Amaeshi.

Obianuju Amaeshi is a lifestyle / food/ restaurant blogger. Reviewing the best restaurant and cafes all around Nigeria. Her opinions are honest and undiluted, although her criticism is constructive. She loves to share her experiences and point people in the direction to get value for their money. Instagram: @restaurantcritic_ng , email: Restaurantcriticng@gmail.com