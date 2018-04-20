news

The night glow oil is made by infusing carrier oils with a combination of several fruits at the same time so as to get all the benefits in one bottle

The resultant oil makes the skin smooth, shinning, radiant and fades discolourations fast.

It also serves as a repair oil for skin care issues resulting from misuse of cosmetics products or products that were formulated with harsh ingredients 10

For this glow oil, we would use 3 fruits in a carrier oil namely;

Pawpaw

Carrots and

Lemon

RECIPE:

1 Medium size ripe pawpaw

4 big carrots

2 medium size lemons

METHOD:

Rinse the pawpaw with water and allow the water to dry out then slice into small cubes. Pour into a big pot with the peel and the seeds.

Rinse and scrape the carrots and grate into fine chopped pieces using a grater and also pour into the same pot with the pawpaw

Finally rinse the lemon and grate it into small pieces with the peel, skin and all its parts. Pour this also into that same pot and then pour coconut or sunflower oil until the fruits are well covered with the oil in the pot

Place this pot on low heat and put on your timer, allow it to simmer gently for 3-6 hours. During this cooking time, ensure that your oil and fruit mix does not get burnt.

Remove from heat, you will notice that there is a distinct change in the colour of the oil due to the infusions from the fruits

Set the oil aside and allow it to cool then strain and store in a bottle.

Label the bottle appropriately with date and the combination of fruits used for future reference

How to use.

Massage this oil into skin after shower every night to reveal a smooth glowing skin with no dark patches. If you have areas of discolouration on your skin that you wish to get rid of, apply a little bit more of this oil on those areas and watch them fade off in no time

Note: this night glow oil makes the skin sensitive to the sun when used during the day which is why it is a night oil. If used during the day, it may cause the sun to burn your skin

Written by Debbie Ibiyemi.

Debbie Ibiyemi is a certified beauty therapist/dermal consultant with several years of experience treating the black skin. She primarily spreads the message of safe skincare practices across several platforms and helps people get their desired flawless skin