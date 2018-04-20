Home > Communities > Bloggers >

This fruity oil combo will make your skin glow in no time

Skincare Tips This fruity oil combo will make your skin glow in no time

The resultant oil makes the skin smooth, shinning, radiant and fades discolourations fast

  • Published:
The oil makes the skin smooth, shinning, radiant and fades discolourations fast play

The oil makes the skin smooth, shinning, radiant and fades discolourations fast

(Health Care)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The night glow oil is made by infusing carrier oils with a combination of several fruits at the same time so as to get all the benefits in one bottle

The resultant oil makes the skin smooth, shinning, radiant and fades discolourations fast.

It also serves as a repair oil for skin care issues resulting from misuse of cosmetics products or products that were formulated with harsh ingredients 10

For this glow oil, we would use 3 fruits in a carrier oil namely;

Pawpaw

Carrots and

Lemon

Rinse the lemon and grate it into small pieces with the peel and skin. play

Rinse the lemon and grate it into small pieces with the peel and skin.

(Authority Remedies)

 

Read Also: Why this vegetable should be part of your daily diet.

RECIPE:

1 Medium size ripe pawpaw

4 big carrots

2 medium size lemons

METHOD:

Rinse the pawpaw with water and allow the water to dry out then slice into small cubes. Pour into a big pot with the peel and the seeds.

Rinse and scrape the carrots and grate into fine chopped pieces using a grater and also pour into the same pot with the pawpaw

Scrape the carrots and grate into fine chopped pieces. play

Scrape the carrots and grate into fine chopped pieces.

(youtube.com)

 

Finally rinse the lemon and grate it into small pieces with the peel, skin and all its parts. Pour this also into that same pot and then pour coconut or sunflower oil until the fruits are well covered with the oil in the pot

Place this pot on low heat and put on your timer, allow it to simmer gently for 3-6 hours. During this cooking time, ensure that your oil and fruit mix does not get burnt.

Remove from heat, you will notice that there is a distinct change in the colour of the oil due to the infusions from the fruits

Set the oil aside and allow it to cool then strain and store in a bottle.

Label the bottle appropriately with date and the combination of fruits used for future reference

Rinse,dry and cut into cubes with seeds. play

Rinse,dry and cut into cubes with seeds.

(StyleCraze)

 

How to use.

Massage this oil into skin after shower every night to reveal a smooth glowing skin with no dark patches. If you have areas of discolouration on your skin that you wish to get rid of, apply a little bit more of this oil on those areas and watch them fade off in no time

Note: this night glow oil makes the skin sensitive to the sun when used during the day which is why it is a night oil. If used during the day, it may cause the sun to burn your skin

Written by Debbie Ibiyemi.

Debbie Ibiyemi is a certified beauty therapist/dermal consultant with several years of experience treating the black skin. She primarily spreads the message of safe skincare practices across several platforms and helps people get their desired flawless skin

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Blogger

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Religious Gist Tithes:Pastor Adeboye is wrong but that is not the problembullet
2 Sexual Abuse The plight of a working mum[Part i]bullet
3 An open letter to Olamide Why Olamide shouldn't release an album...bullet

Related Articles

Marriage & Relationships The ideal wedding in Nigeria
Sexual Abuse The plight of a working mum[Part i]
An open letter to Olamide Why Olamide shouldn't release an album this year!
Gender Issues The Compassionate Alpha Female
Culture and Premonition The lucky ones
Short Story The broken vase [Chapter ii]
Religious Gist Tithes:Pastor Adeboye is wrong but that is not the problem
Short Story And so she erred...
Sexual Abuse The plight of a working mum[Part ii]
Social Observations Why do Nigerian men wear sunglasses indoors?

Bloggers

Be honest and genuine in your actions.
Personal Relationships Maintaining a good friendship
Spring Makeup Vlog
Beauty Vlog Series Spring makeup tutorial
I just don’t understand the concept of wearing sunglasses indoors at such events.
Social Observations Why do Nigerian men wear sunglasses indoors?
She made her “and my brother do stuff with her and with each other “.
Sexual Abuse The plight of a working mum[Part ii]