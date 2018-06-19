Pulse.ng logo
Strawberry Date Salad (Ramadan Inspired)

Pulse Blogger Strawberry Date Salad (Ramadan Inspired)

Yes, I am Christian but Ramadan is one period that makes me appreciate fruits more.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Dates play

Dates

(financialtribune.com)
Shops and roadside sellers waste no time in making sure their fruit displays are nicely set up at about the time I drive home from work.

One fruit that forever makes my eyes pop this period is the ever darling….DATE FRUIT! I hear Muslims love to break their fasts with them so a thousand and one abokis hawk them in carts every evening.

Dates are one of the sweetest fruits in the World, no jokes. And surprisingly they are healthy, who says healthy food has to be unsweet?

Dates are known to relief constipation, anemia, sexual dysfunctions and diarrhea as they are rich in several vitamins, minerals and fiber.

But yes, they can be super sweet so I thought about a way to incorporate them frequently into my diet without having to douse my tastebuds.

Read Also: Banana brownie recipe #teamlesschocolateplease

Dates fruit play

Dates fruit

(The foodlover)

 

Another fruit I seem to be in love with these days is Strawberry even though I feel like I was scammed as a child by the idea of it being really sweet….once upon a time, tv commercials made strawberries look like the they were next to sugar then I got older and tried one out….not sweet!

But over time, I have learnt that the taste is not in the sweetness but in the richness and depth of the flavor.

Strawberries play

Strawberries

(The foodlover)

 

Now imagine super sweet dates plus super calm but flavorful strawberries with salad greens to tie the equation together…..perfect combination, I tell you.

Read Also: Guinness beef stew for Mother's day

Strawberries, Dates and greens play

Strawberries, Dates and greens

(The Foodlover)

 

INGREDIENTS

  • Date Fruits
  • Strawberries
  • Salad greens
  • Salad dressing

METHOD

  • Pit the dates: For those who do not know, there is a pit right in the middle of date fruits which is usually not eaten. Use a paring knife to slice down into the fruit, once you hit the pit, open up the date with your hands and take it out.
  • Chop up the pitted dates into smaller bits.
  • Chop off the top of the strawberries (green part)
  • Chop the strawberries into smaller bits.
  • Mix chopped dates and strawberries with salad greens in mixing bowl.
  • Serve with salad dressing: I went with basic vinaigrette French dressing (olive oil, wine vinegar, salt, black pepper and dijon mustard).
Salad play

Salad

(The Foodlover)

 

Written by The foodlover.

The FoodLover is an amateur cook/ food blogger who is in search of satisfying her passion for everything food. Recipes, restaurant reviews and foodie adventures are her thing! Personal blog: www.thefoodover.com.ng Instagram: @thefoodlover1.blog

The Foodlover

The Foodlover is a Pulse Blogger The FoodLover is an amateur Foodblogger/enthusiast who is in search of satisfying her passion for everything food. Recipes, restaurant reviews and foodie adventures are her thing!Personal blog: www.thefoodlover.com.ng Instagram: @thefoodlover.ngTwitter: @thefood_lover

