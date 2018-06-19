Yes, I am Christian but Ramadan is one period that makes me appreciate fruits more.
One fruit that forever makes my eyes pop this period is the ever darling….DATE FRUIT! I hear Muslims love to break their fasts with them so a thousand and one abokis hawk them in carts every evening.
Dates are one of the sweetest fruits in the World, no jokes. And surprisingly they are healthy, who says healthy food has to be unsweet?
Dates are known to relief constipation, anemia, sexual dysfunctions and diarrhea as they are rich in several vitamins, minerals and fiber.
But yes, they can be super sweet so I thought about a way to incorporate them frequently into my diet without having to douse my tastebuds.
Another fruit I seem to be in love with these days is Strawberry even though I feel like I was scammed as a child by the idea of it being really sweet….once upon a time, tv commercials made strawberries look like the they were next to sugar then I got older and tried one out….not sweet!
But over time, I have learnt that the taste is not in the sweetness but in the richness and depth of the flavor.
Now imagine super sweet dates plus super calm but flavorful strawberries with salad greens to tie the equation together…..perfect combination, I tell you.
