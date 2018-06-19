Yes, I am Christian but Ramadan is one period that makes me appreciate fruits more.

news

Shops and roadside sellers waste no time in making sure their fruit displays are nicely set up at about the time I drive home from work.

One fruit that forever makes my eyes pop this period is the ever darling….DATE FRUIT! I hear Muslims love to break their fasts with them so a thousand and one abokis hawk them in carts every evening.

Dates are one of the sweetest fruits in the World, no jokes. And surprisingly they are healthy, who says healthy food has to be unsweet?

Dates are known to relief constipation, anemia, sexual dysfunctions and diarrhea as they are rich in several vitamins, minerals and fiber.

But yes, they can be super sweet so I thought about a way to incorporate them frequently into my diet without having to douse my tastebuds.

Another fruit I seem to be in love with these days is Strawberry even though I feel like I was scammed as a child by the idea of it being really sweet….once upon a time, tv commercials made strawberries look like the they were next to sugar then I got older and tried one out….not sweet!

But over time, I have learnt that the taste is not in the sweetness but in the richness and depth of the flavor.

Now imagine super sweet dates plus super calm but flavorful strawberries with salad greens to tie the equation together…..perfect combination, I tell you.

INGREDIENTS

Date Fruits

Strawberries

Salad greens

Salad dressing

METHOD

Pit the dates: For those who do not know, there is a pit right in the middle of date fruits which is usually not eaten. Use a paring knife to slice down into the fruit, once you hit the pit, open up the date with your hands and take it out.

Chop up the pitted dates into smaller bits.

Chop off the top of the strawberries (green part)

Chop the strawberries into smaller bits.

Mix chopped dates and strawberries with salad greens in mixing bowl.

Serve with salad dressing: I went with basic vinaigrette French dressing (olive oil, wine vinegar, salt, black pepper and dijon mustard).

Written by The foodlover.

The FoodLover is an amateur cook/ food blogger who is in search of satisfying her passion for everything food. Recipes, restaurant reviews and foodie adventures are her thing! Personal blog: www.thefoodover.com.ng Instagram: @thefoodlover1.blog