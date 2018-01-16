Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Short Story: Addicted [Part 3]

Short Story Addicted [Part 3]

The addiction short story continues with a wealthy man whose addiction started from library in school.

  • Published:
They were not only addicted, but  “ evangelists of the powder “. play

They were not only addicted, but  “ evangelists of the powder “.
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Greg Amucha was a very intelligent and wealthy Economist.

Although “antisocial”( a demeaning way, in my opinion to describe a person), his demeanor, tone or even body language didn’t reveal his dark secret, or did it? There must have been a hint, a sign.. The room was enveloped in deafening silence.

I did a quick take on his body language; of course he was avoiding eye contact. For the first time in my career, I began to appreciate that professional course, “ Neuro-linguistic programming “.

I remember how angry I was at first that there was no discount offered despite the highly “inflated” fees. I knew that I was going to be putting some of the skills acquired in that course to good use.

The cry for help

Without even asking, he began to talk…Quiet Greg broke the silence. “ I need help, I cant help it “ and he began to sob.

A little later I learned that Greg got hooked up in the university; not in the club, not even in the hostel, not at parties.. He got hooked up in the LIBRARY! Ah! Is that not where serious-minded students go to study? I thought he was going to tell me vendors hung around the library, chatting people up.

Interestingly, he said that they were not vendors but students like him, and first class students, at that. They were not only addicted, but  “ evangelists of the powder “.

Although, at first he rejected my suggestion that he should be checked into a center for professional help (don’t mind the long grammar, I mean, “Yaba left “), he finally succumbed at the instance of his father.

I had opportunities to visit, listen, counsel and play Chess with him, and I always left with more knowledge about drug addiction through the lens of a former addict. Nigeria has a growing problem amongst many others, with drug addiction and no one is paying serious attention to this.

NDLEA said it has collected 3,400 kilograms of hard drugs in 2016. play

NDLEA said it has collected 3,400 kilograms of hard drugs in 2016.

(Guardian)

 

The Media has been writing reports and churning out information about this menace, but it appears no one, group, community or government is paying much attention.

According to “This Day” Newspaper of 1 November 2017, over half a million bottles of Codeine are consumed daily in Nigeria. Cocaine, Amphetamine, Heroin and Marijuana are readily available, without much control in the Country.

The Guardian Newspapers report of 3 February 2017 had earlier reported about the rampant increase in substance abuse among the northern youths. The markets are saturated with young ones (who are deprived of basic education), hooked on opioids; someone must be supplying them. The addict might be an average “market-boy”, who pops these opioids in his bottle of coca cola after a “hard day’s work. All he does is to use his vehicle (wheelbarrow) to transport items for traders and buyers alike, and so he sees his addiction as a “reward”.

Rampant increase in drug use amongst Northern youths play

Rampant increase in drug use amongst Northern youths

(pmnewsnigeria.com)

 

Well I got a call from Greg, he is back home, “clean”, and taking each day as it comes. And yes, his wife Adaeze decided to stay back and “fight for her man”, beni , (and her new lifestyle , I guess, LOL!)

Written by Aunty B

Bo Adesoye is a Pharmacist turned Children’s Counselor and Educationist. She writes blogs on “issues of concern “ and runs the Auntyb Facebook page and a website auntybspeaks.com

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse Bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Marriage & Relationships The wisdom of having a single loverbullet
2 Short Story Anita the pretty little liar pants down with my boss...bullet
3 Relationship Advice Why love based on friendship will work better...bullet

Related Articles

Short Story Anita the pretty little liar pants down with my boss [Chapter 2]
A Documentary Review God’s wives documentary
A Short Story Addicted [Part 1]
Language & Grammar The vague pronoun antecedents game
Relationships Why most celebrity love lives crash!

Bloggers

In support of the bill for sexual harassment
Rights & The Workplace Is harassment the new normal?
I'm not physically or emotionally attracted to my boyfriend.
Positive Thinking Why you must not tolerate worries in 2018
what is love?
Relationship Advice How not be crushed by your crush
Greg was sprawled on the floor, used needles and pipes on the table, white powder, crystals, vodka......
Short Story Addicted [Part 2]