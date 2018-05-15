Home > Communities > Bloggers >

Relationships - Leadership has no age limit

Relationships Leadership has no age limit

Leadership has no age limit, you can lead a nation, state, and organization at whatever age you want.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Leadership has no age limit play

Leadership has no age limit

(februari61.wordpress.com)
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The problems with the youths are many but one of them is failing to realise that leadership has no age limit.

Many of the youths are aspiring to lead when they reach a certain age, without knowing that they can lead at 18,19,20 and so forth.

It wont be easy to achieve this but very tough. The weapons needed for this battle are, persistence, diligence, loyalty and honesty.

Persistence:

It is the ability to continue moving forward, looking for solutions, looking for inspirations and working toward success. For you to be a leader, there are several challenges to conquer, if you don't conquer them you won't achieve your goal. See the challenges as a normal thing to meet, don't see it as a hindrance but a class to pass. Don't be afraid and discouraged but keep trying when failing.

Pres. Muhammadu Buhari contested the presidency numerous times before succeeding in 2015, now he is the president of this great nation, Nigeria. That is the true definition of a persistent person. He was assured of that seat that's why he never relented at his past failures but future success.

Martin Luther King Jr play

Martin Luther King Jr

(apfeltalk.de)

 

Diligence:

It is one of the traits of an aspiring leader. Being diligent is all about strong character and effective time planning. As a human, you must have many tasks to accomplish daily but a diligent person separates an important task from other tasks, and makes out special time for that task. A diligent youth do the most important task before other minor task, a diligent youth reads inspirational articles and completes his projects before engaging in fun activities. Managing your time gives you experience to manage affairs.

Read Also: Nigerians have lost confidence in the north – Northern leaders tell Saraki

Loyality:

Loyalty is being able to be faithful, respectful and humble to the leaders. You must first be a good follower before being a good leader. Being loyal and faithful to a current government or body makes you trusted. They can't hand over the mantle to you without trusting you and your capabilities.

Honesty:

It refers to a facet of moral character and connotes positive and virtuous attributes such as integrity, truthfulness and straightforwardness. Without honesty in your attributes then you are going to end up being a bad and unworthy leader. Always being truthful and brave to voice out truth even if it would bring you criticism makes you a great leader. Leadership is all about sacrifice. Also be a man of integrity.

Thomas Sankara Quote play

Thomas Sankara Quote

(azquotes.com)

 

Being able to unleash this principles won't only make you a true leader but an unforgettable leader. A great leader's body can die but his Name lives forever. Nelson Mandela is dead but his name still reign in the world even more than the names of some living leaders. Martin Luther king is dead but has never been forgotten by the African-Americans. Odumegwu Ojukwu is dead but his name is still in the tongue of every true Igbo indigene.

Be a great leader of your Generation..Let the Young lead

Written by Bernald Uzoma

Bernald Uzoma is a young promising writer, Not yet 20 also a Graphics Designer And blogger. Get him at gmail: uzomabernald@gmail.com IG: @iam_benoski ; Fb: Bernald Uzoma

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse Blogger

Pulse Blogger From thought-provoking opinion pieces to carefully crafted creative articles, Pulse bloggers keep you thoroughly entertained. The views expressed here are solely those of the author in his private capacity and do not in any way represent the views of Pulse as an organization.

Top 3

1 Valentine Special Best love letter ever written in human historybullet
2 Bloggers Challenge My B.U.R.G.E.R experiencebullet
3 Should you pray for your enemies to die? RCCG, MFM & Daddy Freezebullet

Related Articles

Entrepreneur Why you need digital marketing as a small business owner
Vlog Makeup Series Halo makeup look
Do good girls also finish last? [Part 3] – Hope is not lost for good girls
Short Story Finding fate
Should you pray for your enemies to die? RCCG, MFM & Daddy Freeze
Nature The beauty of scenery
Educational 5 reasons why students cheat
Social Commentary Codeine: the new political opponent in Nigeria
Religious Commentary Daddy Freeze on shiloh, internet fraud, Rwanda and Kagame
Personal Finance How to make 5 figure income online monthly.

Bloggers

Yoruba people settled in Ile-Ife thousands of years ago led by Oduduwa.
African Philosophy  Yoruba philosophy 
Nigerians spent $1.5tr on foreign education in 2016.
Education Entrepreneurship in education
Make money online.
Personal Finance How to make 5 figure income online monthly.
Rwanda's President Paul Kagame.
Religious Commentary Daddy Freeze on shiloh, internet fraud, Rwanda and Kagame