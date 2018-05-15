Leadership has no age limit, you can lead a nation, state, and organization at whatever age you want.

news

The problems with the youths are many but one of them is failing to realise that leadership has no age limit.

Many of the youths are aspiring to lead when they reach a certain age, without knowing that they can lead at 18,19,20 and so forth.

It wont be easy to achieve this but very tough. The weapons needed for this battle are, persistence, diligence, loyalty and honesty.

Persistence:

It is the ability to continue moving forward, looking for solutions, looking for inspirations and working toward success. For you to be a leader, there are several challenges to conquer, if you don't conquer them you won't achieve your goal. See the challenges as a normal thing to meet, don't see it as a hindrance but a class to pass. Don't be afraid and discouraged but keep trying when failing.

Pres. Muhammadu Buhari contested the presidency numerous times before succeeding in 2015, now he is the president of this great nation, Nigeria. That is the true definition of a persistent person. He was assured of that seat that's why he never relented at his past failures but future success.

Diligence:

It is one of the traits of an aspiring leader. Being diligent is all about strong character and effective time planning. As a human, you must have many tasks to accomplish daily but a diligent person separates an important task from other tasks, and makes out special time for that task. A diligent youth do the most important task before other minor task, a diligent youth reads inspirational articles and completes his projects before engaging in fun activities. Managing your time gives you experience to manage affairs.

Loyality:

Loyalty is being able to be faithful, respectful and humble to the leaders. You must first be a good follower before being a good leader. Being loyal and faithful to a current government or body makes you trusted. They can't hand over the mantle to you without trusting you and your capabilities.

Honesty:

It refers to a facet of moral character and connotes positive and virtuous attributes such as integrity, truthfulness and straightforwardness. Without honesty in your attributes then you are going to end up being a bad and unworthy leader. Always being truthful and brave to voice out truth even if it would bring you criticism makes you a great leader. Leadership is all about sacrifice. Also be a man of integrity.

Being able to unleash this principles won't only make you a true leader but an unforgettable leader. A great leader's body can die but his Name lives forever. Nelson Mandela is dead but his name still reign in the world even more than the names of some living leaders. Martin Luther king is dead but has never been forgotten by the African-Americans. Odumegwu Ojukwu is dead but his name is still in the tongue of every true Igbo indigene.

Be a great leader of your Generation..Let the Young lead

Written by Bernald Uzoma

Bernald Uzoma is a young promising writer, Not yet 20 also a Graphics Designer And blogger. Get him at gmail: uzomabernald@gmail.com IG: @iam_benoski ; Fb: Bernald Uzoma